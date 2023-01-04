4 January 2023 / #ski #snowboard Where to ski and snowboard in Ottawa (downhill and cross country)Cross-country skiing along Ridge Rd. Photo by James Peltzer from the OttawaStart Flickr GroupIf you’re a downhill ski fan, you have plenty of hills to choose from nearby. We’re also within a day’s drive of some great hills further north in Quebec, or in the Eastern United States. If you’re a cross-country ski fan, you’ll enjoy the many kilometres of trails within Ottawa’s Greenbelt, Gatineau Park, and along our recreation paths.Ski conditionsSki reportGatineau Park Cross-Country Ski ConditionsKanata Nordic trail conditionsEnvironment Canada weather forecasts and reportsLocal hillsClick on the markers above for websites and directions to ski hills around Ottawa.Calabogie Peaks ResortCamp FortuneEdelweissMont TremblantMont CascadesMont Ste. MarieMount PakenhamVorlageCross Country SkiingXCOttawa.caCross-Country Ski ConditionsGatineau Park Cross-Country SkiingThe Greenbelt: Hundreds of kilometres of trails in Ottawa’s Greenbelt are a paradise for cross-country skiiers.Cross Country skiing at Mooney’s Bay: Over 5km of groomed trails. Ski rentals and lessons available.Kanata Nordic Ski ClubOrleans Nordik Ski ClubNakkertok NordicSJAM Winter Trail along the Ottawa RiverSki Heritage East Trail, Orleans: Running 13km along the bank of the Ottawa River from Shefford Rd. in the west to Trim Rd in the east, this trail is professionally groomed for multi-purpose winter recreation (anything self-propelled). See below map.West Carleton Nordic Ski ClubXC-Skiing in Ottawa/GatineauOntario Parks Ski ReportNote: Many of the downhill ski locations, listed above, including Camp Fortune, Edelweiss, Vorlage, Mont Tremblant and Mont Cascades, offer cross-country ski trails. You can check each website for details.More linksCanadian Association for Disabled Skiing - National Capital DivisionCanadian Ski MuseumGatineau Ski PatrolOttawa Outdoor ClubOttawa Ski and Snowboard ShowRA Ski and Snowboarding ClubSkiAbility OttawaSlopeEdgeSnowhawks Ski and Snowboard School