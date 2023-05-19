What's open and closed in Ottawa for Victoria Day weekend

Photo: Cycling along the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in May 2021. (Devyn Barrie/OttawaStart.com) The 53rd season of NCC Weekend Bikedays is on for 2023 from May 13 to October 9. An Ottawa summertime favourite since 1970, the bikedays offer residents more space to get out, be active and enjoy beautiful scenery on the national capital's parkways. ...