What's open and closed in Ottawa for Victoria Day weekend

19 May 2023 / #victoria day What's open and closed in Ottawa for Victoria Day weekendPhoto: “Alone” by Derek Mellon, from the OttawaStart Flickr Group.Corrections or suggestions for this list? Please email feedback@ottawastart.com.Monday, May 22, 2022 is a stat holiday in Ontario and Quebec.Groceries & Beer & Shopping:Most grocery stores & retail outlets in Ontario are closed on Monday.If you do need last-minute groceries, many Shoppers Drug Mart stores open on the holidays, along with some IDA stores.The Rideau Centre is open on Monday (10am-6pm) but other Ontario malls are closed. The Farm Boy inside Rideau Centre will be open.Whole Foods at Lansdowne is open on Monday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Metro in the Glebe is also open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.Loblaws on Isabella Street is open 7–6. The one on Rideau Street will be open 7–10.Some of the grocery stores in Chinatown (Somerset Street West) will be open.Over in Gatineau, Monday’s known as “Fête des Patriotes”. To celebrate, most businesses are closed but malls and grocery stores stay open. Les Promenades is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Some Beer Stores will be open on Monday, including College Square, the one at 1860 Bank St., and 548 Montreal Rd. They will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. (Home delivery will not be available on Monday.)All the big LCBO stores are closed on Monday. Some LCBO agency stores may be open on Monday, and some LCBO’s will have extended hours on the weekend. They don’t call it May 2-4 for nothing.Most SAQ stores (wine, liquor, beer) are open on Monday.You can also grab beer at many local brewpubs. For example, the Lowertown Brewery at 73 York St., Vimy Brewing Co. at 830 Industrial, Ridge Rock in Carp, and Overflow Brewery on Kaladar. There are many other craft brewers to choose from, so it’s a good idea to call ahead before heading out to your favourite local brewer!The Winerack at 54 ByWard Market Sq. is open every day this long weekend.Many garden stores – independent stores and big box garden centres – will open on Monday. Call ahead to confirm.The Walmart in Smith Falls is open on Monday from 8am-5pm.Banks are closed on Monday.Need a doctor or emergency care?You can find healthcare services open during holidays by checking holidayhours.caEntertainmentThe Tulip Festival continues all weekend at Commissioners park.Check out a National Museum!If you’re setting off fireworks, bear in mind they can only be fired off on Sunday, on Victoria Day, or on Tuesday. The fireworks by-law is here...City servicesNo recycling or garbage or green bin collection on Monday. All pick-ups are delayed by a day for the rest of the week.All parking regulations and restrictions apply.OC Transpo operates on a Sunday schedule on Victoria Day.City Hall and Ottawa Client Service Centres are closed on Monday.City-run libraries, archives, and cultural centres are closed on Monday.The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.Here is a press release from the city with more info