What's open, closed and what's on in Ottawa for Victoria Day weekend 2021

Photo: “Alone” by Derek Mellon, from the OttawaStart Flickr Group.

Corrections or suggestions for this list? Please email feedback@ottawastart.com.

Monday, May 24, 2021 is a stat holiday in Ontario and Quebec.

Groceries & Beer & Shopping:

Most grocery stores & retail outlets in Ontario are closed on Monday.

If you do need last-minute groceries, many Shoppers Drug Mart stores open on the holidays, along with some IDA stores.

stores open on the holidays, along with some IDA stores. The Rideau Centre is open on Monday (10am-6pm) for essential business, but other Ontario malls are closed.

is open on Monday (10am-6pm) for essential business, but other Ontario malls are closed. Whole Foods at Lansdowne is open on Monday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Metro in the Glebe is also open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

at Lansdowne is open on Monday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Glebe is also open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Some of the grocery stores in Chinatown (Somerset Street West) will be open.

(Somerset Street West) will be open. Over in Gatineau, Monday’s known as “Fête des Patriotes”. To celebrate, most businesses are closed but malls and grocery stores stay open. Les Promenades is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most Beer Stores are closed on Monday, except for three: College Square, 1860 Bank St., and 548 Montreal Rd. will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

are closed on Monday, except for three: College Square, 1860 Bank St., and 548 Montreal Rd. will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. All the big LCBO stores are closed on Monday. Some LCBO agency stores may be open on Monday, and some LCBO’s will have extended hours on the weekend. They don’t call it May 2-4 for nothing.

stores are closed on Monday. Some LCBO agency stores may be open on Monday, and some LCBO’s will have extended hours on the weekend. They don’t call it May 2-4 for nothing. Most SAQ stores (wine, liquor, beer) are open on Monday.

stores (wine, liquor, beer) are open on Monday. You can also grab beer at many local breweries. For example, the Lowertown Brewery at 73 York St. is open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, then 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, and closed on Monday. Stray Dog Brewing Co. (4-501 Lacolle Way) is open on the weekend but closed on Monday, and offers delivery for a small fee. All Clocktower Brewpubs except for the one at ByWard Market will also be open.

at 73 York St. is open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, then 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, and closed on Monday. Stray Dog Brewing Co. (4-501 Lacolle Way) is open on the weekend but closed on Monday, and offers delivery for a small fee. All Clocktower Brewpubs except for the one at ByWard Market will also be open. The Winerack at 54 ByWard Market Sq. is open every day this long weekend.

at 54 ByWard Market Sq. is open every day this long weekend. Many garden stores – independent stores and big box garden centres – will open on Monday. Call ahead to confirm.

– independent stores and big box garden centres – will open on Monday. Call ahead to confirm. The Walmart in Smith Falls is open on Monday from 8am-5pm.

Banks are closed on Monday.

Need a doctor or emergency care?

You can find healthcare services open during holidays by checking holidayhours.ca

Entertainment

The Tulip Festival continues all weekend. “Fans of the festival are asked to stay home and experience the gift of tulips through our immersive virtual experience at www.tulipfestival.ca.”

National Museums have lots of online content so you can enjoy a “visit” to the museum from home.

If you’re setting off fireworks, the City of Ottawa reminds that they can only be fired off on Sunday, on Victoria Day itself, or on Tuesday. The fireworks by-law is here...

Ottawa Public Health encourages the public to continue not to gather with members outside of your household.

City services

No recycling or garbage or green bin collection on Monday. All pick-ups are delayed by a day for the rest of the week.

All overtime parking, signed or unsigned, are not being enforced on residential streets. All other parking restrictions are in effect.

OC Transpo operates on a Sunday schedule on Victoria Day.

City Hall and Ottawa Client Service Centres are closed on Monday.

City-run libraries, archives, and cultural centres are closed on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health

Visit the OPH COVID-19 Vaccine page for vaccination booking information and to determine your eligibility.

Visit the OPH COVID-19 Testing Information page for hours of operation and to book appointments at assessment centres and care clinics in Ottawa. The following sites will be open on Monday May 24 for testing in Ottawa: