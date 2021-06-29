What's open and closed in Ottawa for Canada Day 2021

Fireworks in the Ottawa night sky. Photo by Jamie McCaffrey, from the OttawaStart Flickr pool

Thursday, July 1, 2021 is Canada Day. Most non-retail businesses and offices are closed, and just about all government services are shut down.

For additions or corrections to this list, please contact us.

Shopping & attractions

As of June 30, Ontario enters Stage 2 of re-opening, where non-essential retail is permitted to open at 25% capacity and essential retail 50%. Grocery stores, malls and retail outlets in Ontario and Quebec may be open on July 1, probably with reduced hours.

and in Ontario and Quebec may be open on July 1, probably with reduced hours. Whole Foods at Lansdowne is open 9am-7pm.

at Lansdowne is open 9am-7pm. The Loblaws on Rideau Street is open 7am-10pm.

on Rideau Street is open 7am-10pm. Some stores in the Byward Market are open for business on Sunday and so is the Rideau Centre (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

are open for business on Sunday and so is the (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Wal-Mart in Smiths Falls is open from 8 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m.

in Smiths Falls is open from 8 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. Most LCBO stores and Beer Stores will be closed on July 1. Some LCBO agency stores in outlying areas may be open.

stores and will be closed on July 1. Some LCBO agency stores in outlying areas may be open. You can buy beer at many of Ottawa’s local brew pubs , most of whom sell beer that you can take home with you — call ahead to confirm hours. Waller Street Brewing will have their bottle shop open from 3pm to 7pm and has beer delivery on Canada Day from 4pm to 7pm. Ridge Rock in Carp will be open 11 am to 5 pm for takeout and patio service. The Overflow Brewery on Kaladar will be open from noon to 11pm.

, most of whom sell beer that you can take home with you — call ahead to confirm hours. If you need last-minute groceries, many Shoppers Drug Mart and IDA drug stores open on the holiday.

and drug stores open on the holiday. In Quebec, SAQ liquor stores are open July 1.

liquor stores are open July 1. Banks are closed.

Movie theatres are still closed due to COVID-19.

Need a doctor or emergency care?

You can find healthcare services open during holidays by checking holidayhours.ca

City services

Garbage/recycling/green bin pick-up will not occur on Thursday and will be delayed one day for the rest of the week.

will not occur on Thursday and will be delayed one day for the rest of the week. OC Transpo operates on a reduced schedule on July 1, with free service all day. Buses will use a Sunday schedule.

operates on a reduced schedule on July 1, with free service all day. Buses will use a Sunday schedule. Here is a press release from the city.

For additions or corrections to this list, please email feedback@ottawastart.com