We're stuck with a slowpoke train for a while

From the Ottawa Citizen, regarding Line 1’s speed reductions, which are getting to be a bad joke at this point:

The restrictions will stay in place until the troublesome axle and wheel assemblies on the LRT’s Alstom Citadis trains are redesigned and replaced, and approval of that redesign isn’t expected until late 2024, according to a report to be presented to the City of Ottawa’s transit commission this week.

At the bend between Rideau and uOttawa, the trains reportedly slow to as little as 25 km/h.

