Weird Ottawa Stuff: By-law pooh-poohs park pizza party

I sympathize with Ottawa By-law. They have the unpopular job of enforcing rules. I therefore don’t have much interest in deriding them, but sometimes you do have to scratch your head.

On Tuesday, By-law tweeted a picture of a park trash can stuffed with several extra large pizza boxes, saying: “There are many reasons to visit Ottawa’s parks. Dumping your trash in them should not be one of them. It is not permitted to dispose of household waste in the park”. (The tweet has been deleted now, but someone got a screenshot.)

Varmints!

I don’t know if this is so much a case of someone disposing household waste as it is some folks enjoyed a pizza party in the park. Is it so awful they put the waste where it belongs? Maybe we need more or bigger trash cans in public places. Go figure.