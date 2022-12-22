Useful links to help you survive a winter storm in Ottawa

Snow (or wintery despair) coming?

Here’s a list of links and info to help you get through the day.

The latest forecast

Ian Black usually has the latest and most accurate info re: weather in Ottawa. Another good source is Vikta Paulo, CBC Ottawa’s weathercaster.

Here’s Environment Canada’s weather forecast and the official weather warnings.

Check out the Franktown radar to track the snow.

You can find links to a lot more weather info on our weather page…

General info

Follow our Twitter feed @ottawastart for timely updates.

Check out what’s happening around the City on Ottawa’s traffic cams You can also view provincial highway cameras on this page.

The hashtag #OttWinter on Twitter is a good one to watch.

Make the most of it

Check out our Toboggan Guide or Ski Guide.

Traffic and bus cancellations

Our Ottawa traffic guide has plenty of useful info to help you get where you’re going.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority website posts info about school bus cancellations. You can get info on West Quebec school buses here.

OC Transpo posts route cancellations & delays to their web site.

Google Maps has a traffic layer showing how well (or how poorly) traffic is moving.

Find out of there’s an overnight parking ban on the city’s website. The city calls one whenever Environment Canada forecasts snowfall of 7 or more centimetres of snow and bans are in effect from 1 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Power outages

Snow clearing

Want to know when the plow is coming? Need to report a pothole? Wondering about who’s responsible for cleaning snow off your road or sidewalk? Check out this page about the City of Ottawa’s winter road maintenance.

Winter storm snow removal standards, via the City of Ottawa