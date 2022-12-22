/ #snow 

Useful links to help you survive a winter storm in Ottawa

Snow (or wintery despair) coming?

Here’s a list of links and info to help you get through the day.

The latest forecast

General info

Make the most of it

Traffic and bus cancellations

  • Our Ottawa traffic guide has plenty of useful info to help you get where you’re going.

  • The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority website posts info about school bus cancellations. You can get info on West Quebec school buses here.

  • OC Transpo posts route cancellations & delays to their web site.

  • Google Maps has a traffic layer showing how well (or how poorly) traffic is moving.

  • Find out of there’s an overnight parking ban on the city’s website. The city calls one whenever Environment Canada forecasts snowfall of 7 or more centimetres of snow and bans are in effect from 1 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Power outages

Snow clearing

Want to know when the plow is coming? Need to report a pothole? Wondering about who’s responsible for cleaning snow off your road or sidewalk? Check out this page about the City of Ottawa’s winter road maintenance.

Winter storm snow removal standards, via the City of Ottawa

