Track maintenance to cause early O-Train closures for two weeks

A Line 1 train passes uOttawa.

The O-Train will be closing early almost every night from Friday, August 12 to August 25, due to track maintenance.

OC Transpo has published a helpful table on their website that details all the service adjustments that will take place.

For some of the period, trains will continue to run with single-track operation along some of the line. Starting August 12 at 8 p.m., until August 15, the full line will be closed and R1 replacement buses will run instead. Full line closures will also take place starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 and from 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 through Thursday, August 25.

Via the City of Ottawa: