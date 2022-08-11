Track maintenance to cause early O-Train closures for two weeks

11 August 2022Track maintenance to cause early O-Train closures for two weeksA Line 1 train passes uOttawa.The O-Train will be closing early almost every night from Friday, August 12 to August 25, due to track maintenance.OC Transpo has published a helpful table on their website that details all the service adjustments that will take place.For some of the period, trains will continue to run with single-track operation along some of the line. Starting August 12 at 8 p.m., until August 15, the full line will be closed and R1 replacement buses will run instead. Full line closures will also take place starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 and from 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 through Thursday, August 25.Via the City of Ottawa:This work was originally planned to occur in June but was postponed due to a delay in delivery of materials to RTG. Every light rail system requires regular, proactive maintenance annually to ensure the long-term sustainability and reliability of the system. The system is safe and this year’s scheduled maintenance work, and in particular rail grinding and profiling, will ultimately improve ride quality, customer comfort and overall sustainability. This work is being conducted during summer months in evenings and at night, when ridership is lower, to minimize customer impacts as much as possible.