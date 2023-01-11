The O-Train has fully re-opened

Photo: O-Train Line 1. Photo via City of Ottawa Rail Office.

OC Transpo’s O-Train Line 1 service between Tunney’s Pasture and Blair stations has resumed, with train service now running across the entire line.

R1 replacement bus service will end, with final trips continuing to accommodate customers.

OC employees and signage will continue to be present at key stations to assist customers throughout the evening.

The safety of customers and our employees remains our top priority. OC Transpo and external experts have worked closely with Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) to confirm repairs to the system and review the plan to safely restore full Line 1 service.

Wednesday, January 11, Line 1 service will begin at the scheduled time on the full line. There will be no R1 service.

Service updates will continue to be communicated to customers via OC Transpo’s social media platforms, website alerts, and directly through text messages.

For more information on transit service, visit octranspo.com or call 613-560-5000. Customers can also follow OC Transpo for more updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.