The city is hiring 2022 election workers

Ottawa City Hall.

If you’re looking for an interesting way to be part of local democracy—while getting a decent paycheque, too—then working in the City of Ottawa 2022 election may interest you.

The city’s elections office is currently recruiting poll workers for the upcoming October vote. They need people for advance voting days, on October 7 and 14, as well as Voting Day on October 24. According to the Elections Office, the only requirements for applicants is a minimum age of 16, an understanding of the voting process, ability to learn quickly, and good interpersonal skills.

“Priority will be given to applicants who are bilingual in French and English,” says a city press release. “Proficiency in other languages will be considered an asset and applicants are encouraged to indicate which language(s) they speak on their application form.”

You can see the positions, pay rates and application form on ottawa.ca.