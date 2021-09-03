The ByTowne Cinema is reopening on September 8

The Bytowne Cinema. Photo by Caroline Fournier. Caroline says: “Long gone are the days of the single room cinema and going to the Bytowne is like walking back to your grandma’s house … old yet comforting."

After a hiatus that began in December 2020 and included a change of ownership, the ByTowne Cinema will finally re-open on September 8.

Earlier this year, Bruce White, the former owner, had announced the sale of the cinema to new owners who “plan to continue the tradition of the ByTowne and operate an indie cinema that will offer international films, documentaries and Canadian movies.”

If you’re hoping to get back to the theatre soon, check out the ByTowne’s “What’s Playing” page to see what’s coming.