Taking OC Transpo is gonna suck for the next two weeks

Photo: O-Train Line 1 Pimisi Station. By Jean Gagnon, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

As of Monday, July 15, O-Train line 1 is closed between Tunney’s Pasture and Rideau Stations for the next two weeks, until July 28.

Per OC Transpo:

Trains will be running in both directions from uOttawa to Blair stations

R1 will operate between Tunney’s Pasture and Hurdman stations

E1 Shuttle Express service is being enhanced to operate seven days a week during all Line 1 service hours

Outreach staff will be located at key Line 1 stations to provide support

Oddly, the R1 service this time around is not on Rideau Street; riders have to go to Mackenzie King Station to catch the R1. When the O-Train was closed for annual maintenance last June the R1 buses served Rideau Street.