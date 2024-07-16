Taking OC Transpo is gonna suck for the next two weeks

16 July 2024 / #transportation Taking OC Transpo is gonna suck for the next two weeksPhoto: O-Train Line 1 Pimisi Station. By Jean Gagnon, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.As of Monday, July 15, O-Train line 1 is closed between Tunney’s Pasture and Rideau Stations for the next two weeks, until July 28.Per OC Transpo:Trains will be running in both directions from uOttawa to Blair stationsR1 will operate between Tunney’s Pasture and Hurdman stationsE1 Shuttle Express service is being enhanced to operate seven days a week during all Line 1 service hoursOutreach staff will be located at key Line 1 stations to provide supportOddly, the R1 service this time around is not on Rideau Street; riders have to go to Mackenzie King Station to catch the R1. When the O-Train was closed for annual maintenance last June the R1 buses served Rideau Street.