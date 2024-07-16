/ #transportation 

Taking OC Transpo is gonna suck for the next two weeks

Photo: O-Train Line 1 Pimisi Station. By Jean Gagnon, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

As of Monday, July 15, O-Train line 1 is closed between Tunney’s Pasture and Rideau Stations for the next two weeks, until July 28.

Per OC Transpo:

  • Trains will be running in both directions from uOttawa to Blair stations
  • R1 will operate between Tunney’s Pasture and Hurdman stations
  • E1 Shuttle Express service is being enhanced to operate seven days a week during all Line 1 service hours
  • Outreach staff will be located at key Line 1 stations to provide support

Oddly, the R1 service this time around is not on Rideau Street; riders have to go to Mackenzie King Station to catch the R1. When the O-Train was closed for annual maintenance last June the R1 buses served Rideau Street.