Suspect named in shooting death of OPP officer in Bourget

Photo: The 24th annual Ontario Police Memorial Ceremony of Remembrance was held on Sunday, May 7. (Photo from opp.ca)

(Via Ontario Provincial Police)

An individual has been charged in the murder of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sergeant Eric Mueller and attempted murder of two other OPP officers.

On May 11, 2023, shortly after 2:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a home on Laval Street in Bourget, where someone had reported hearing a gunshot. Three officers from Russell County OPP Detachment, who arrived at the scene, suffered gunshot wounds.

Sergeant Eric Mueller was transported to the hospital and died as a result of his injuries. Two other officers received gunshot injuries and have been treated at the hospital. One officer has been discharged while the other officer remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Alain Bellefeuille, 39-years-old of Bourget, has been charged with First Degree Murder, contrary to Section 235(1) and two counts of Attempted Murder, contrary to Section 239 (1) of the Criminal Code. The accused has been remanded in custody.

Investigators, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video. They should contact the police at 1-888-310-1122 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

We ask everyone to respect the wishes of Eric’s family for privacy as they grieve. The OPP is assisting the family and OPP colleagues to work through this horrible incident.

Details on funeral arrangements have not been finalized.