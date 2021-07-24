Summer construction update on Strandherd Drive widening

Photo: Culvert work as part of the Strandherd Drive widening project.

Below is a summary of the work that was recently completed, as well as the work that is currently underway:

New sewers are now complete from Dealership Drive to the Kennedy-Burnett Stormwater Management Facility. Sewer installation will continue across Dealership Drive and will continue eastward from the Kennedy-Burnett Stormwater Management Facility to just east of the Home Depot west entrance. The main sewers are approximately 95 percent complete.

The watermain installation from Jockvale Road westward is progressing well. The watermain installation along Strandherd Drive is approximately 35 percent complete.

Concrete curbs are now constructed on Strandherd Drive from Liebe Terrace to Tallgrass Lane. Some sections of the future eastbound lanes are paved. Sidewalk construction has begun.

Construction of the bridge abutments and piers are almost complete.

Road construction from Borrisokane Road to Liebe Terrace is underway.

The installation of electrical ducts for traffic signals and street lighting is underway at various locations along the corridor.

The expansion of the Kennedy-Burnett Stormwater Management Facility is ongoing. Construction of retaining walls and structures are progressing well. Culvert extensions at the pond inlet (at Strandherd Drive) are now being backfilled.

Night Work

The City of Ottawa has approved night work for the following activities:

Sewer work on Strandherd Drive just west of Tartan Drive on Monday July 26, Tuesday July 27, Wednesday July 28 and Thursday July 29 (if necessary) to minimize traffic impacts.

Traffic Management Strandherd Drive (from the Home Depot West Entrance to Jockvale Road) – Strandherd Drive is partially reduced to one lane in the eastbound direction in front of the Home Depot.

Andora Avenue – Andora Avenue is fully closed to traffic at Strandherd Drive. After the full closure, Andora Avenue will reopen as a right-in/right-out intersection, with no left-turn movements permitted, until the spring of 2022. Local access is maintained via Chapman Mills Drive. A pedestrian traffic signal was installed just west of Andora Avenue to facilitate pedestrian crossing at Strandherd Drive.

Tallgrass Lane – Tallgrass Lane is fully closed at Strandherd Drive until the spring of 2022. Kingsview Lane – Kingsview Lane is fully closed at Strandherd Drive for a few weeks.

Madrid Avenue - Madrid Avenue is fully closed at Strandherd Drive for a few weeks.

Aura Avenue – Aura Avenue is fully closed at Strandherd Drive for a few weeks.

Strandherd Drive (just west of Tartan Drive) – Strandherd Drive will be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic during construction starting at 7 pm the nights of July 26, 27, 28 and 29 (if necessary). Dealership Drive – Lane reductions on Dealership Drive, as necessary, for watermain and sewer work. Strandherd Drive – Various work continues along the corridor. To accommodate the work, there will be off-peak lane reductions, as necessary along the corridor.

Photo 1: Watermain installation between Jockvale Road and Andora Avenue.

Photo 2: Backfilling of the culvert extensions installed at the inlet of the Kennedy-Burnett Stormwater Management Facility.

Photo 3: Expanded south cell of the Kennedy-Burnett Stormwater Management Facility.

Removal of the old railway road crossing

The last component of the old Strandherd Drive railway road crossing (now under the bridge) was removed, at night, at the end of June. The first photo shows the old railway road crossing (with leftover asphalt), the second photo shows the track panel being removed and the third photo shows the newly installed railway tracks.