Splash pads will open after all

Splash pads will be open in Ottawa for the May Long Weekend after all.

The province had initially decided they would only open later into June, but pushback from local officials swayed the Ford government to change its mind and permit their opening as of Friday instead. The city announced on Friday afternoon that most pads had already opened, and the rest will be open by Saturday — just in time for a hot weekend. Saturday’s high could reach 29 degrees C, according to Environment Canada.

More info via a city press release:

Children do not need to wear masks while on the splash pad, but parents and guardians are asked to help maintain COVID-safety by:

Avoiding crowding on the splash pad

Maintaining your child’s physical distancing from individuals outside your household

Ensuring they avoid touching their face and common touchpoints on the splash pads

Washing or sanitizing your child’s hands regularly

Parents and guardians are strongly encouraged to wear masks near splash pads and keep two metres from those outside their household.

The City’s park ambassadors will be touring parks and splash pads to help provide guidance and answer any questions regarding public health guidelines and safety protocols.

Check ottawa.ca/recreation for a map to find your nearest splash pad. Splash pads are open daily from 8 am to 9 pm.