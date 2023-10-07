Rideau Street westbound closed October 13 to 15

7 October 2023 / #transportation Rideau Street westbound closed October 13 to 15The westbound lanes of Rideau Street will be closed from 7 pm, Friday, October 13 until 7 pm, Sunday, October 15. A signed detour will be in place:Turn right on King Edward AvenueTurn left on York StreetTurn left on Cumberland StreetTurn right on Rideau StreetMotorists travelling southbound on King Edward Avenue to access Highway 417 will be directed along the signed detour:Turn left on St Patrick StreetTurn right on the Vanier ParkwayUse the appropriate ramp to access Highway 417The closure is required to dismantle a crane at 245 Rideau Street.