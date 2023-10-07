Rideau Street westbound closed October 13 to 15

The westbound lanes of Rideau Street will be closed from 7 pm, Friday, October 13 until 7 pm, Sunday, October 15. A signed detour will be in place:

Turn right on King Edward Avenue

Turn left on York Street

Turn left on Cumberland Street

Turn right on Rideau Street

Motorists travelling southbound on King Edward Avenue to access Highway 417 will be directed along the signed detour:

Turn left on St Patrick Street

Turn right on the Vanier Parkway

Use the appropriate ramp to access Highway 417

The closure is required to dismantle a crane at 245 Rideau Street.