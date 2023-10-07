/ #transportation 

Rideau Street westbound closed October 13 to 15

The westbound lanes of Rideau Street will be closed from 7 pm, Friday, October 13 until 7 pm, Sunday, October 15. A signed detour will be in place:

  • Turn right on King Edward Avenue
  • Turn left on York Street
  • Turn left on Cumberland Street
  • Turn right on Rideau Street

Motorists travelling southbound on King Edward Avenue to access Highway 417 will be directed along the signed detour:

  • Turn left on St Patrick Street
  • Turn right on the Vanier Parkway
  • Use the appropriate ramp to access Highway 417

The closure is required to dismantle a crane at 245 Rideau Street.