Rideau Canal skateway to open for 2024 season January 21

The National Capital Commission (NCC) is excited to kick off the 54th season of the Rideau Canal Skateway, Sunday, January 21 at 9 am. A 1.9 kilometre section between the Pretoria Bridge and the Bank Street access points will be open to skaters.

After a mild start to the winter this year, the colder temperatures over the last two weeks, combined with excellent work by our team have resulted in a good quality ice surface with sufficient thickness for safe public skating. We appreciate everyone’s patience and are thrilled to welcome skaters and visitors to the world’s largest skating rink in the heart of the nation’s capital.



The Rideau Canal Skateway team continues to work relentlessly to open more sections as soon as ice conditions are safe. In the meantime, the NCC asks the public not to venture onto closed sections of the Skateway.

Science on the Skateway

Early winter conditions proved challenging for Skateway operations/maintenance. The NCC is continuing its partnership with Carleton University to identify strategies to adapt operations to the impacts of climate change.



The public will also see a weather station collecting data on the physical environment of the Rideau Canal Skateway. The data will be used to calibrate numerical models predicting climate change effects on the Skateway’s performance and resilience.

New merchandise on the Canal

New this year is the sale of official Rideau Canal Skateway merchandise. Limited edition mittens, tuques and neck warmers are available for purchase starting next week in person only at Capital Skates, located at the Fifth and the Rideau rest areas.

Find your way with our interactive map, presented by LiUNA!

Our interactive map, presented by LiUNA!, is the best tool to make the most of the Rideau Canal Skateway. See the latest ice conditions per section, locate washrooms as well as access points with stairs and universal access ramps.

QUICK FACTS

In 2021–2022, the NCC partnered with Carleton University to identify strategies to adapt Skateway operations to the impacts of climate change. Over a four-year period, data will be collected to inform future pilot projects that could help ensure a longer Skateway season.

Managed by the NCC since the 1970–1971 season, the 7.8-kilometre Rideau Canal Skateway receives an average of nearly one million visits per year, with an average of 21,000 visits per day.

The total ice surface is equivalent to more than 140 National Hockey League rinks, or more than 122 Olympic-sized hockey rinks (223,400 square metres).

The Rideau Canal, National Historic Site of Canada and UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) World Heritage Site since 2007, is managed and operated by Parks Canada.

QUOTE

“We are thrilled to launch the 54th season of the Rideau Canal Skateway and welcome residents and visitors to enjoy this iconic experience. Our team learned a lot from the challenges we faced last year and were able to put measures in place, helped by more seasonal temperatures, to make it happen this year. Thank you to our crews for their tireless effort and Carleton University for their collaboration in studying and adapting the Skateway to the effects of a changing climate. So, here’s to a wonderful season!”

—Tobi Nussbaum, CEO, National Capital Commission

The NCC thanks Parks Canada, which maintains and operates the Rideau Canal.



We would also like to thank Skateway vendors for their ongoing collaboration, and the following sponsors for their support: LiUNA!, presenting sponsor of the Rideau Canal Skateway interactive map; Access Storage—Cubeit, the official provider of the Rideau Canal Skateway storage; and CEECAM, the official webcam provider for the Rideau Canal Skateway.