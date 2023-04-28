Residents are asked to stay off sports fields and baseball diamonds

The City of Ottawa is asking residents, rental contract holders and organizers of large public events to stay off all municipal ball diamonds and sports fields. League conveners for ball diamonds will be contacted directly to advise that May 1 season opening for ball fields is being delayed.

Ball diamonds and sports fields require additional maintenance and drying time before they open and could be damaged if used while in their current condition. Parks maintenance crews have been supporting several priority operations, including the cleanup of the significant ice storm and spring freshet mitigation.

Ball diamonds will open gradually. An announcement on a revised date for the opening of ball diamonds will be made in the coming days and permit holders will receive direct notification.

