Reopening of Chaudière Crossing to be delayed, and Alexandra Bridge closing for a year

31 August 2023 / #news #transportation Reopening of Chaudière Crossing to be delayed, and Alexandra Bridge closing for a yearPhoto: Chaudière crossing in 2010. Photo by Douglas Sprott, used under a Creative Commons licence.Two bridge updates, both from Public Services and Procurement Canada:PSPC wishes to advise motorists and residents that the Chaudière Crossing will reopen in 2 stages:Wednesday, September 13, at 9 pm: 1 lane will open for southbound traffic onlyFriday, September 29, at 5 pm: the crossing will open fully The Chaudière Crossing was scheduled to reopen fully on September 1. While the bridge deck and critical steel work will be completed, due to ongoing work at the Booth Street and Vimy Place intersection, the full reopening to vehicular traffic will be delayed. This staged reopening is the safest and most effective way to expedite interprovincial mobility while also finishing the Energy Services Acquisition Program construction work adjacent to the Chaudière Crossing. During construction, the Union Bridge will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists. They will be able to bypass the construction area via the multi-purpose path behind the Canadian War Museum or near the Mill Street Brew Pub. Local access to the Zibi community will be permitted during construction. Motorists will have access to the community via the detour on the Portage Bridge.Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic to perform essential rehabilitation and repairs to keep the bridge safe and in service until deconstruction. The closure will start after the reopening of the Chaudière Crossing and take place during the following period: Monday, October 2, 2023, at 2 am to fall 2024.During this period, 1 lane will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.As previously announced, the boardwalk and articulation joints will undergo repairs that will address the safety of the bridge. We will also stabilize the bridge structure so it can be taken apart safely, as part of the replacement project. Once the project is complete, the boardwalk will provide a safer route for pedestrians and cyclists.We are working with our partners to ensure that plans are in place to minimize disruptions to commuting traffic during the project. Commuters are invited to stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.