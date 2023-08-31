Reopening of Chaudière Crossing to be delayed, and Alexandra Bridge closing for a year

P﻿hoto: Chaudière crossing in 2010. Photo by Douglas Sprott, used under a Creative Commons licence.

Two bridge updates, both from Public Services and Procurement Canada:

Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic to perform essential rehabilitation and repairs to keep the bridge safe and in service until deconstruction. The closure will start after the reopening of the Chaudière Crossing and take place during the following period: Monday, October 2, 2023, at 2 am to fall 2024.

During this period, 1 lane will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

As previously announced, the boardwalk and articulation joints will undergo repairs that will address the safety of the bridge. We will also stabilize the bridge structure so it can be taken apart safely, as part of the replacement project. Once the project is complete, the boardwalk will provide a safer route for pedestrians and cyclists.

We are working with our partners to ensure that plans are in place to minimize disruptions to commuting traffic during the project. Commuters are invited to stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.