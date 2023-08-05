Renewed NCC River House reopens, now universally accessible year-round

Photo: The new public dock with enclosed swimming area at the NCC River House (Via National Capital Commission)

Add a new destination to your Ottawa summer bucket list: The National Capital Commission has re-opened the historic River House (previously known as the National Capital River Pavilion and the Ottawa River Boathouse), now with improved accessibility and some new amenities for the public to enjoy.

From an NCC press release:

After a full rehabilitation, the heritage building is now universally accessible year-round. The NCC River House offers several new options to enjoy the shoreline along the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway and the Capital Pathway, including newly landscaped and universally accessible shore access. A public dock with an enclosed supervised swimming area will be open … from 7 am to 7 pm beginning July 26. An outdoor patio with river views, a rentable event space as well as food and beverage amenities are also available. The NCC River House required extensive renovations to preserve the heritage character of the pavilion, as well as to modernize access to the site. The four-year project included: conservation, repainting and reinstatement of the existing wood siding;

major site service upgrades and universal accessibility improvements to the building;

replacement of the pedestrian bridge;

conversion of an existing parking lot into universally accessible parking;

provision of a new safe crossing on the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway for all users; and,

implementation of new, universally accessible public dock infrastructure.

The NCC calls the River House a “landmark asset” in their portfolio. It was designed by architect C.P. Meredith and built between 1914 and 1925 for the Ottawa New Edinburgh Canoe Club. In 2010, the NCC River House was designated a Recognized Federal Heritage Building due to its longstanding links to the history of canoeing in Canada.

The NCC River House is located at 501 Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier Parkway. For more info, check out the NCC’s webpage on the River House.