Pop-up clinics are now open to all Ottawa residents age 12 and up for 1st and 2nd doses

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be open to anyone age 12 and up for a first or second dose.

Expanding eligibility will help increase access to COVID-19 vaccines for anyone in Ottawa. Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics will continue to be planned to reduce barriers in neighbourhoods experiencing lower rates of vaccination.

More pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics for priority neighbourhoods and youth 12-17 for first and second doses have now been scheduled. Pop-up clinics will continue while needed.

Upcoming pop-up clinics:



Upcoming youth pop-up clinics (ages 12 to 17 from any neighbourhood and adults who come with them):

July 26, 27, 28 and 29 – 8 am to 8 pm

– 8 am to 8 pm University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex - 801 King Edward Avenue



Second doses

A second dose can be received at least 28 days after receiving an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer), and at least eight weeks after receiving an AstraZeneca vaccine.



Residents may receive a different second dose mRNA (Moderna or Pfizer) vaccine than their first dose at community clinics. Interchanging vaccines is safe and effective. The priority is to receive two doses of a vaccine to complete the series and be fully protected.



Same-day appointments can only be made in-person no earlier than two hours before the clinic opens, on a first come first served basis, while supply lasts. If there is a waiting period, residents may receive an appointment card with a time to return to the clinic for their vaccine.



Other ways to get vaccinated

Residents in priority neighbourhoods may also be eligible for vaccination at the Bruyère Family Medicine Centre. Please visit bruyere.org to review eligibility and access their online booking tool.

Drop-ins are now available at select community clinics.

Residents can visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine to access the provincial booking system or call the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900 between 8 am and 8 pm, seven days a week to book an appointment at any of the community clinics in Ottawa.

Individuals can complete this form weekly to sign up to receive last minute doses that are available at community clinics. This list resets Saturdays at 11:59 pm. If you still require a vaccine, please register your information each day after this time

You may also be able to book your vaccine appointment at a local pharmacy. Eligible residents should check with the pharmacy directly.

Select primary care teams are also offering vaccines. Contact your physician to learn more.



