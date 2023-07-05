Pimisi station will be open for Bluesfest, so at least there's that

Photo: O-Train Line 1 Pimisi Station. By Jean Gagnon, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

A lot of people were confused and annoyed on Canada Day with the situation at Pimisi Station. The station was open most of Canada Day, except people couldn’t really use it to get to celebrations at LeBreton Flats because the Booth Street bridge was closed (except for people with accessibility needs). Then from 8 to 10 p.m. there was no train service at all, and people had to use the relief buses. OC Transpo attributed all this to Ottawa Police and Canadian Heritage. All this was communicated ahead of time, but people found it confusing anyway. (Because it is!)

CTV Ottawa has a story now that says Ottawa Police didn’t think Pimisi Station was a good fit for the crowds:

"In a lengthy statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa police said the decision to close Pimisi Station on the evening of July 1 ahead of the fireworks show was made in collaboration with Canadian Heritage, OC Transpo and a crowd management consultant, who police say raised concerns about overcrowding on Booth Street during last year's Canada Day events. "The current design of Pimisi Station does not facilitate the efficient handling of substantial crowds. Pimisi Station, which is situated on a lengthy bridge, is lacking with alternative escape routes for emergencies," the statement said."

This is a little tough to swallow. Why is Pimisi unable to handle crowds but Lyon Station can? From the police statement and the fact the bridge access was restricted all day, it sounds like the issue is more about the location of Pimisi and geometry of the surrounding area. Lots of people are hoping this isn’t going to be a problem if there ends up being an Ottawa Senators arena at LeBreton Flats.

Whatever the reason for the Canada Day debacle, at least you’ll be able to use Pimisi for Bluesfest.