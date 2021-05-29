PHOTOS: An afternoon on the parkway

Ottawa residents enjoyed the clear sky and warm temperatures on Saturday, by taking advantage of the NCC’s Weekend Bikedays, presented by Nokia.

Via the NCC’s website: “Every weekend from May to October, the NCC opens parkways in Ottawa for active use, morning and afternoon. Whether you’re biking, walking, running or skating, this program is for you! The program will also run on statutory holidays.”

It was definitely a great turnout today! Here are some pics I got during a walk along the SirJam Parkway.