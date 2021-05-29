Our RSS feed is back, baby!

Photo via Eric Galton

For a couple years since moving from Wordpress, OttawaStart.com has not provided an official RSS feed. This is a shame, because RSS (Rich Site Summary) is an excellent technology for following your favourite websites that is a great complement to social media or our free newsletter!

Why use an RSS feed? I recommend them heartily because they give you a continuous stream of updates from your favourite websites, which can be accessed with any number of software programs across your devices. There are no algorithms deciding what you get to see. All content is right in front of you, almost immediately after it is published.

I am happy to say we have resolved this issue and now provide a full-featured RSS feed for the convenience of our readers. The feed is available at ottawastart.com/index.xml and it provides the 25 most recent articles.

If you’re new to RSS, there are a lot of readers available to get started. Here’s a few options:

