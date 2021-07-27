Ottawa's new pro soccer club selling "pay what you want" tix for home opener

(Via Atlético Ottawa)

Professional soccer is back in town. Over 535 days passed since the official announcement that Atlético Ottawa would become the eighth club in the Canadian Premier League and call the nation’s capital home. And on Monday, Atlético Ottawa unveiled an exciting ‘Pay What You Want’ ticket offer for what is likely to be the city’s first post-pandemic live outdoor sporting event with fans in attendance.

The initiative was described by Atlético Ottawa’s President and Strategic Partner Jeff Hunt as an opportunity to have the entire community rally together and be part of this momentous occasion.

“The pandemic has affected all of us. Many of our neighbours, friends, and colleagues have had a tough year, but there is light ahead!” said Hunt. “Saturday, August 14, we invite everyone to ‘Pay What You Want’ for your ticket to the Atlético Ottawa home opener and join us for this special return back to live sports and professional soccer in Ottawa!”

Sports have a uniting strength by nature, and for this special day, Atlético Ottawa wanted to remove some of the hurdles some members of our community hardest hit by the pandemic may have faced. With room for 15,000 fans at TD Place, fans will be able to procure tickets at the price that best suits their current situation, including up to four tickets for free! Fans will have the opportunity to select their desired price-point for any of the best seats available, starting at $0 and going up in increments of $5, up to $50 per ticket.

And for those feeling generous, proceeds of the sale of tickets will be donated to the Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa in support of their vast range of programs and services for at‑risk youth and their families who have been cruelly impacted by the pandemic.

“Not only am I excited about the official return of professional soccer to the nation’s capital, I am proud of Atlético Ottawa’s generous initiative that will allow all fans to enjoy a thrilling live event at TD Place on August 14 all while supporting the great work of the Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa,” added Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson. “This first home game at Lansdowne Park will be a great opportunity to connect with neighbours and friends in a safe environment, without having to worry about breaking the bank.”

“The pandemic has been particularly devastating for the sports, heritage, tourism and culture industries, and I was pleased to be able to receive the support of the Chief Medical Office of Health and my Cabinet colleagues to accelerate a return to play for our professional athletes that includes fans in stands in Step 3,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries and MPP for Nepean. “This announcement by Atlético Ottawa allows us to see the economic and social recovery at work while also showing gratitude for our front line and essential workers who carried us through this pandemic.”

Tickets for the August 14th home opener and every other home match of the 2021 season are on sale now at atleticoottawa.club.