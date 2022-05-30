Ottawa storm recovery updates: power restoration work continues
Ten days after power was knocked out across Ottawa during a major storm, Hydro Ottawa continues restoring power to neighbourhoods. The utility says more than 94% of affected clients have had their power restored.
With "business as usual" returning in our city, here is what's happening now with storm recovery.
Community Support Centres
The City of Ottawa has transitioned some of its emergency centres to "Community Support Centres", to provide informational support to residents. "The centres will have information related to general insurance, housing and financial services, building and demolition permit requirements and processes, public health, psychosocial support, and more," the city says.
The centres will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are listed below.
François Dupuis Recreation Complex, 2263 Portobello Boulevard
CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn, at 1500 Shea Road
Howard Darwin Centennial Arena, at 1765 Merivale Road
Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre, at 3320 Paul Anka Drive
The above centres also have charging stations, showers and washrooms for residents to use.
Food is available at the Howard Darwin and Hung Club-Riverside Park facilities until at least Tuesday, when the city says the need will be re-assessed.
Many other city facilities are open now for regular operation/programming.
For more info, check out the city's website.
Updates
Hydro trucks can be spotted around the city, as crews work to repair equipment and bring power back to residents.
City crews are also swamped with removal of downed trees. The city asks residents to stay clear of heavy equipment that is in use.
The NCC is still clearing debris from its trails and sites. More info…
Some schools were still closed on Monday, including three for the OCSB and ten for the OCDSB.