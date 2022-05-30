Ottawa storm recovery updates: power restoration work continues

The City of Ottawa has transitioned some of its emergency centres to "Community Support Centres", to provide informational support to residents. "The centres will have information related to general insurance, housing and financial services, building and demolition permit requirements and processes, public health, psychosocial support, and more," the city says.

The centres will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are listed below.

François Dupuis Recreation Complex, 2263 Portobello Boulevard

CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn, at 1500 Shea Road

Howard Darwin Centennial Arena, at 1765 Merivale Road

Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre, at 3320 Paul Anka Drive

The above centres also have charging stations, showers and washrooms for residents to use.

Food is available at the Howard Darwin and Hung Club-Riverside Park facilities until at least Tuesday, when the city says the need will be re-assessed.

Many other city facilities are open now for regular operation/programming.

For more info, check out the city's website.