Ottawa REDBLACKS single-game tickets go on sale

Photo via Howard Whiting/Lightchasers.ca

(Via Ottawa REDBLACKS)

Single game tickets for the Ottawa REDBLACKS 2021 season go on sale Wednesday at 1 p.m. ahead of the team’s home opener August 28 against the BC Lions.

Fans are encouraged to get their tickets quickly as they are expected to go fast with a reduced capacity of 15,000 for games at TD Place. While best efforts have been done to ensure spacing between individual seats, there will also be physically-distanced options in four sections on the stadium’s north side.

Tickets for all REDBLACKS games this season can be purchased by clicking here. Becoming a full-season or flex pack member is the only way for fans to get a guaranteed spot for the triumphant return of REDBLACKS football to TD Place. Click here for more information.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS and OSEG strongly encourage all members of RNation attending games this year to ensure they have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.