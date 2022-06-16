Ottawa Public Library to pause Sunday hours for the summer

(Via Ottawa Public Library)

A quick reminder that Sunday hours will be paused for the months of July and August and will return in September, as in previous years.

The last Sunday to enjoy Library services is June 26. However, Sunday hours will return in the Fall on September 11.

Currently there are ten OPL branches that offer Sunday hours:

Beaverbrook, Cumberland, Greenboro, Hazeldean, Main, Nepean Centrepointe, North Gloucester, Orleans, Ruth E. Dickinson and Info-Service.

Starting the week of July 4, eight rural branches: Munster , Richmond, North Gower, Osgoode, Metcalfe, Vernon, Constance Bay, Fitzroy Harbour; have adjusted their hours to allow for evening openings until 8 pm. (see table below)

The slight modification to the hours will allow for daytime programming for local children while offering some evening hours for those unable to frequent libraries during the day.

At the same time, Bookmobile staff will be able to reintroduce two stops, Lincoln Heights and Strathcona. Additionally, the Riverside stop will be returning to its traditional time/day, as it is a popular stop with Senior customers.

All other branches and InfoService will maintain the same hours of operation for the summer.

Upcoming holiday closures include July 1 (Canada Day), August 2 (Colonel By Day) and September 6 (Labour Day).

BiblioOttawaLibrary.ca, the OPL website, is available 24/7 for virtual browsing of our catalogue, varied digital resources and a wide range of virtual programs.