Ottawa Public Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at AfroFest

Ottawa Public Health is currently investigating an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, who attended AfroFest Ottawa Music and Art Festival on September 4, from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Mooney’s Bay Park and Beach, during their contagious period.

All individuals who attended the event are advised that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Individuals who attended the event should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 until September 18, 2021. If you become symptomatic, you should immediately self-isolate and seek testing, even if you are fully vaccinated. A list of testing sites in Ottawa is available on OttawaPublicHealth.ca. If you are experiencing symptoms and present for testing, please provide the following testing number: OTT-2021-263. If you do not have symptoms, you should not present for testing.

Ottawa Public Health has assessed the nature of this event and determined that individuals who attended the event are at an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure as there were several opportunities for transmission to occur.

Ottawa Public Health is working with the event organizer to obtain contact information for event attendees and event staff. Ottawa Public Health is issuing automated messages to individuals who provided their contact information.

If you attended this event and have questions regarding this possible exposure to COVID-19, please visit OttawaPublicHealth.ca/AfroFest for more information. If you have further questions, call Ottawa Public Health to speak with a public health nurse at 613-580-6744.

Visit OttawaPublicHealth.ca/COVID19 to learn more about COVID-19, how you can protect yourself and others, and what to do if you suspect you may be infected with the virus.

While Ottawa Public Health does not typically disclose the location of possible COVID-19 exposures in order to protect individuals’ privacy, this information is disclosed when needed to meet public health objectives such as prompt notification of potential contacts and reducing the risk of further transmission.