Ottawa Public Health increases neighbourhood vaccination campaign

Ottawa Public Health and community health vaccination partners continue to make getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as easy and convenient as possible.

Ottawa Public Health will be shifting COVID-19 community clinic capacity to increase vaccination opportunities at the neighbourhood level and meet an increasing demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning Tuesday, September 7, the four community clinic locations will accept drop-ins for first and second doses, no appointments necessary, between 12:45 pm and 7 pm, Tuesday to Friday, and between 9:45 am and 4 pm on Saturdays:

Eva James Community Centre - 65 Stonehaven Drive

Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA, Orléans - 265 Centrum Boulevard

Minto Sports Complex at uOttawa - 801 King Edward Avenue

J.H. Putman Public School - 2051 Bel-Air Drive – newly added clinic location

Other vaccine options across the city

There are other convenient options to get a vaccine in your neighbourhood:

Visit one of the 17 neighbourhood vaccination hubs currently offered

Book an appointment with your local pharmacy

Visit a pop-up clinic

Transportation support services are available to assist in getting to and from your appointment.

Workplaces, community organizations, places of worship and other groups can contact Ottawa Public Health to request a mobile vaccination team to administer first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on-site, at their own location.

After you have been vaccinated you will receive a confirmation email with proof of vaccination. You can also download a vaccine receipt through Ontario.ca/bookvaccine.

Let’s strengthen Ottawa’s community immunity

While progress on Ottawa’s vaccine rollout continues – 80 per cent of those born in 2009 or earlier are fully vaccinated – we strongly encourage all those eligible receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is safe, effective, significantly reduces the risk of infection and diminishes the risk of severe outcomes, notably hospitalization.

If you haven’t yet been vaccinated, the Ottawa Public Health vaccine clinics teams will be very happy to welcome you and answer your questions.

Ottawa Public Health continues to work with community partners to reach the remaining eligible population to remove barriers, address questions and make accessing a vaccine as easy and convenient as possible.

Ottawa Public Health also continues to closely monitor demands at our vaccination clinics and are prepared to increase capacity as needed to ensure residents have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit OttawaPublicHealth.ca, or contact your health care provider.