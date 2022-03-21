Ottawa Public Health encourages continued masking as mandate lifts

Photo via Unsplash

As Ontario masking rules are dropped (save a few settings, such as transit), Ottawa Public Health still says they are a good idea.

“Ottawa Public Health continues to strongly recommend mask use for people at risk for severe illness and for everyone to consider masking in indoor settings when physical distancing may be difficult,” says a March 17 statement by Dr. Brent Moloughney, Deputy Medical Officer of Health. “Many residents remain at higher risk for severe illness and continuing to wear your mask is a simple and effective layer of protection that helps protect others.”

Moloughney also said that removal of masking rules do not mean the pandemic is over. Rather, people should continue to be mindful of the virus' presence in the community. An increase in transmission is expected, and health officials are monitoring wastewater levels and test positivity rate, both of which have been on the rise recently.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Ottawa, check out the Ottawa Public Health daily COVID dashboard.