What's open and closed in Ottawa for Canada Day

Saturday, July 1, 2023 is Canada Day. Most businesses and offices are closed, and just about all government services are shut down. Because Canada Day this year falls on a Saturday, some people have Monday off.

Shopping

Most grocery stores, malls and retail outlets in Ontario and Quebec are closed on July 1.

Some stores in the Byward Market are open for business on Canada Day, and so is the Rideau Centre (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.). The Farm Boy inside the Rideau Centre will be open with the same hours as the mall.

Tanger Outlets is open.

The Loblaws on Rideau Street is open 7am-10pm, while the one on Isabella Street will be open 7-8.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne is open 8am to 6pm.

Wal-Mart in Smiths Falls is open from 8 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m.

The Metro in Perth is open 9am to 6pm.

Kettleman’s never closes.

You can buy beer at many of Ottawa’s local brew pubs , including Ridge Rock in Carp, The Clocktower pubs, Lowertown Brewery, Overflow on Kaladar, Kichesippi in Bells Corners, and the Big Rig near Ikea. They sell beer in cans that you can take home.

Most LCBO stores and Beer Stores will be closed on July 1. Some LCBO agency stores in outlying areas may be open. For a few years now, the Beer Store has had some locations open for stat holidays. The following will be open 11am-6pm: 1860 Bank St. College Square, 1984 Baseline Rd. 515 Somerset St. W. 548 Montreal Rd. Kanata Signature Centre (499 Terry Fox Dr.) 2276 Tenth Line Rd. 3500 Fallowfield Rd. 575 McNeely Ave. in Carleton Place 75 Lombard St. in Smiths Falls

If you need last-minute groceries, many Shoppers Drug Mart and IDA drug stores open on the holiday.

In Quebec, SAQ liquor stores are open July 1.

Banks are closed.

Need a doctor or emergency care?

You can find healthcare services open during holidays by checking holidayhours.ca

City services

Garbage/recycling/green bin pick-up will not be affected; business as usual.

will not be affected; business as usual. OC Transpo operates on a special Canada Day schedule on July 1, with free service all day and increased frequency in the evening. STO will also run a Sunday schedule and free service system-wide.

operates on a special Canada Day schedule on July 1, with free service all day and increased frequency in the evening. STO will also run a Sunday schedule and free service system-wide. After the fireworks on Saturday night, westbound O-Train line 1 will not stop at Pimisi Station due to crowding concerns. Instead, travellers heading west should take one of the buses at Albert and Booth streets.

Para-Transpo will be offering extended service.

On Monday, buses will operate a Saturday schedule with enhanced service on routes 25, 63, 74 and 85. Some trips on routes 61, 63 and 75 will go all the way to Gatineau during peak periods. O-Train line 1 will run a weekday schedule.

If you’re setting off fireworks, the City of Ottawa reminds that they can only be fired off on June 30, on Canada Day itself, or on July 2. The fireworks by-law is here...

For more, here’s a press release from the city…

