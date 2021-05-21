Ottawa Humane Society warns of increased danger to pets left in cars as temperatures rise
(Via Ottawa Humane Society)
High temperatures forecasted for Ottawa this week pose a great danger to pets left alone in cars, warns the Ottawa Humane Society (OHS).
“Dogs die in hot cars,” said Bruce Roney, OHS President & CEO. “Temperatures in vehicles rise extremely quickly — even with windows open. Pets can quickly overheat, leading to brain damage and even death.”
The temperature is expected to hit 30 degrees today, and is forecasted to be in the high 20s most of the week.
If you see an animal alone in a vehicle with the owner nowhere in sight, dial 911. Signs of heatstroke in dogs include:
- Rapid heartbeat
- Heavy panting
- Lethargy
- Lack of co-ordination
- Weakness or muscle tremors
- Unconsciousness
- Glazed eyes
- Convulsions
“High temperatures can quickly kill an animal left alone in a car,” said Roney. “If you’re running an errand, leave your pet at home. Don’t take the risk. It’s a choice that could make the difference between life and death for your best friend.”