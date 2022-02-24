Ottawa Humane Society to offer community microchip clinics again

On March 1, the Ottawa Humane Society will offer its first microchip clinic since the outset of the public health crisis. The clinic will take place at the shelter on 245 West Hunt Club Road, and is the first of four clinics the OHS is hosting in March.

A microchip is a permanent form of identification that ensures a cat or dog can be returned home quickly if the pet ever becomes lost. The OHS strongly encourages owners of cats or dogs to microchip their pets and regularly update the information stored in the microchip.

“I couldn’t be happier to get this important service running again,” said Bruce Roney, OHS President & CEO. “Our microchip clinics were very popular before the pandemic, and for the past two years, we’ve been eagerly waiting to bring them back.”

The OHS suspended its microchip clinics in response to safety measures from Ottawa Public Health and the province. As restrictions ease throughout the province, the OHS believes it is safe to resume the service.

“The clinics are going to look different,” explained Lindsey Marcon, OHS manager of community services. “We will offer the clinic through a curbside model. That is, pet owners will drop off and pick up their pets without entering the shelter.”

A microchip appointment at the OHS takes approximately 15 minutes. The cost to microchip a pet at the OHS is $50 for the first pet and 25 per cent off for a second pet. Registration for OHS microchip clinics is available through the OHS website. More dates will be added to the website in the coming weeks for spring 2022.