Ottawa BlackJacks plan to welcome fans for first time at TD Place July 17

Photo: The BlackJacks' Junior Cadougan handles the ball during a recent CEBL game. (Photo via BlackJacks)

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday it will be the first professional sports team in the nation’s capital to welcome fans since the start of the global pandemic. Following health guidelines set forth by the Province of Ontario as it moves into Phase 3 of its reopening plan on July 16, the team will be permitted to admit up to 1,000 fans for its final three home games at the Arena at TD Place on July 17, July 26 and August 4.

Current BlackJacks ticket holders (season memberships and flex packs) have an exclusive period of time to lock in their seats. Remaining tickets will be available for purchase by the general public on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. by visiting www.theblackjacks.ca. Tickets start as low as $25.

Remaining 2021 Ottawa BlackJacks Regular Season Home Games

July 17 at 4 p.m. vs. Edmonton

July 26 at 7 p.m. vs. Saskatchewan

August 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Guelph

BlackJacks games are open for fans to purchase tickets and to sit in accordance with a seating configuration that has been designed by venue partner Ottawa Sports & Entertainment Group (OSEG)in consultation with health authorities and approved by the CEBL Chief Medical Officer, to ensure the comfort and safety of all patrons that enter The Arena at TD Place.

As part of increased safety measures, The Arena at TD Place has moved to electronic ticketing and paperless transactions (no cash). Fans attending games will have access to hand sanitizer stations that have been distributed throughout the building and face coverings will be required by all patrons.

The four Ontario-based CEBL teams (Guelph, Hamilton, Niagara, and Ottawa) joined the remaining franchises in the league who have been permitted to entertain fans in their venues since early July.

The CEBL became the first Canadian professional league to return to play in 2020 when it launched the CEBL Summer Series, which saw its seven teams convene in St. Catharines, Ontario, for a single-site condensed season. The BlackJacks advanced to the semifinals, losing to the eventual champion Edmonton Stingers.

Ottawa will play its last game without fans on Saturday when the team plays host to the Fraser Valley Bandits live on CBC Gem, CEBL+ and TSN 1200 Ottawa. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.