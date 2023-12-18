/ #directory 

A list of stores and services open 24 hours in Ottawa

Looking out from the Elgin Street Diner in Ottawa. Photo by Ross Brown.

Ottawa used to have quite a number of 24-hour stores and services. These days, the numbers have dwindled but there are still some holdouts which are good to know about…

To add to this list (or make a correction) please contact us

Please note: These businesses may have different hours on holidays.

24-hour pharmacies

  • The Shoppers Drug Mart at Westgate Shopping Centre (Merivale at Carling). This location happened to be Ottawa’s original 24-hour Shoppers, and is fittingly the last remaining.

24-hour restaurants and diners in Ottawa

24-hour gyms

24-hour vets in Ottawa