A list of stores and services open 24 hours in Ottawa

18 December 2023 / #directory A list of stores and services open 24 hours in OttawaLooking out from the Elgin Street Diner in Ottawa. Photo by Ross Brown.Ottawa used to have quite a number of 24-hour stores and services. These days, the numbers have dwindled but there are still some holdouts which are good to know about…To add to this list (or make a correction) please contact usPlease note: These businesses may have different hours on holidays.24-hour pharmaciesThe Shoppers Drug Mart at Westgate Shopping Centre (Merivale at Carling). This location happened to be Ottawa’s original 24-hour Shoppers, and is fittingly the last remaining.24-hour restaurants and diners in OttawaElgin Street Diner (On Elgin Street near Gladstone.)Zak’s Diner (Just the one in the Byward Market is 24-hour.)Kettleman’s BagelSome A&Ws (or at least their drive-thrus) are open 24 hours (e.g. the one on Queen Street near Parliament Hill, 500 Eagleson Rd., Heron, Hawthorne, 1454 Merivale …)Some Tim Hortons restaurants are open 24 hoursMany McDonald’s restaurants open 24 hours in OttawaSeveral Subway restaurants are open 24 hours.24-hour gymsAnytime Fitness (several locations)Many Goodlife gyms are open 24 hours during the week but some have reduced hours on the weekend.Planet Fitness has two locations in Ottawa and both are open 24 hours.24-hour vets in OttawaAlta Vista Animal Hospital (24 hour for emergencies on Bank Street)Ottawa Animal Emergency and Specialty Hospital