A list of stores and services open 24 hours in Ottawa

Looking out from the Elgin Street Diner in Ottawa. Photo by Ross Brown.

Ottawa used to have quite a number of 24-hour stores and services. These days, the numbers have dwindled but there are still some holdouts which are good to know about…

Please note: These businesses may have different hours on holidays.

24-hour pharmacies

The Shoppers Drug Mart at Westgate Shopping Centre (Merivale at Carling). This location happened to be Ottawa’s original 24-hour Shoppers, and is fittingly the last remaining.

24-hour restaurants and diners in Ottawa

24-hour gyms

Anytime Fitness (several locations)

Many Goodlife gyms are open 24 hours during the week but some have reduced hours on the weekend.

Planet Fitness has two locations in Ottawa and both are open 24 hours.

24-hour vets in Ottawa