What's open and closed in Ottawa for Thanksgiving 2021

Monday, October 11 is Thanksgiving Monday in Ottawa which means a long weekend for most people. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed.

To add to this list please email feedback@ottawastart.com or tweet us @OttawaStart.

Shopping & attractions

Most stores are open on Sunday , but closed on Monday .

, but . Most grocery stores are closed.

Malls are closed, except for Rideau Centre (open 11am-6pm Sunday, 10am-6pm Monday), Les Galleries de Hull (Gatineau) and Les Promenades Gatineau. Costco is open in Gatineau.

Kettleman’s never, ever closes.

Lots of Shoppers Drug Mart stores are open, some as late as midnight. Many IDAs are open during the day as well.

Beer Stores and LCBOs are closed. However, some LCBO agency stores in outlying areas may be open.

(If you need alcohol, check out the SAQ in Quebec – most of them are open.)

You can buy beer at some of Ottawa’s local brew pubs, many of which are open on holidays and sell beer that you can take home with you. Call ahead to confirm the hours of your favourite brewer!

Many shops and restaurants in the Byward Market are open.

Stores in the Glebe are allowed to open during holidays.

Banks are closed.

No Canada Post mail service on Monday.

It’s a good weekend to go find a pumpkin.

Need a doctor or emergency care?

You can find healthcare services open during holidays by checking holidayhours.ca.

COVID-19

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Booking line at 613-691-5505 will be open from 8:30 am to 4 pm on Monday, October 11.

City services:

No garbage, recycling or composting on Monday. Monday’s pickup will take place on Tuesday. In addition, the collection of garbage, green bin, leaf and yard waste and recycling materials will be ** delayed by one day ** for the remainder of the week

OC Transpo is operating on a Sunday schedule, so only buses that normally run on Sundays will be in service.

Some city pools and gyms will be open on the holiday, with modified schedules. Check with ottawa.ca or the facility of your choice for details.

Most City of Ottawa programming at arts centres, archives, galleries, theatres and museums will not be offered, however, clients should check ottawa.ca or their facility to confirm.

Libraries are closed.

3-1-1 service is open for urgent requests

City Hall and Client Service Centres are closed

The Provincial Offences Court is closed.

Here is a press release from the City of Ottawa with more info.

