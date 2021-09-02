What's open and closed in Ottawa for Labour Day 2021
Parliament Hill seen from Nepean Point, late summer 2019. (Photo/Devyn Barrie)
Monday, September 6, 2021 is Labour Day in Ottawa and that means it’s a long weekend for most people. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed. To add to this list please email feedback@ottawastart.com
Shopping & attractions:
- While most grocery stores and retail outlets in Ontario are closed, if you do need last-minute groceries, many Shoppers Drug Mart, IDA stores, and Rexall Pharma Plus open on the holiday and have basic groceries. Loblaws on Rideau will be open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., while the one on Isabella Street will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. There are also grocery stores open nearby in Perth and Smiths Falls.
- Rideau Centre is open from 10am-6pm, along with many of the shops in the Byward Market . Other malls in the region are closed, including the malls in Gatineau.
- The Parkdale Market is open (Wellington @ Parkdale)
- Acorn Farm (between Kanata and Carp) is open and they sell fresh produce.
- Most (but not all) Bridgehead locations are open.
- Most (but not all) Starbucks, Tim Hortons and A&W locations that aren’t in shopping malls are open.
- Some museums are open, check in with your favourite one to confirm hours and admission (some are selling tickets a week in advance and don’t do walk-ins at this time.)
- Most SAQ’s (liquor stores) are open in Quebec, unless they’re inside a shopping mall.
- LCBOs and Beer Stores are closed on Monday. The following Beer Stores will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- 860 Bank St.
- College Square, 1984 Baseline Rd.
- 515 Somerset St. W.
- 548 Montreal Rd.
- 5-499 Terry Fox Dr.
- 2276 Tenth Line Rd.
- 3500 Fallowfield Rd.
- If you need beer, try a local brewpub such as the Mill Street Brew Pub near Lebreton Flats, or Big Rig near the IKEA, Overflow on Kaladar, or one of the Clocktower locations. They sell beer that you can take home with you.
- Movie theatres are open
- Banks are closed.
Need a doctor or emergency care?
- You can find healthcare services open during holidays by checking iamsick.ca
City / government services:
- City of Ottawa on-street parking regulations are in full effect, even though it’s a holiday. Regular weekday restrictions apply.
- Government offices are closed.
- OC Transpo operates on a Sunday schedule.
- City Hall and Client Service Centres are closed
- Ontario Provincial Offences Court is closed
- There will be no curb side green bin, recycling or garbage collection. Monday’s pickup will take place on Tuesday. In addition, the collection of garbage, green bin, leaf and yard waste and recycling materials will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.
- More info about City of Ottawa service changes…
