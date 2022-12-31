Open and closed in Ottawa on New Year's Day, January 1, 2023

Skating on the Rink of Dreams. Photo by Dave Yin from the OttawaStart Flickr pool.

Happy New Year! Here’s what’s open and closed on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2023 in Ottawa. (To add to this list, or to make a correction, please contact us.)

New Year’s Day is a statutory holiday. Since January 1 falls on a Sunday in 2023, many people get Monday off too.

Shopping & attractions

Malls and retail outlets are closed in Ontario and Quebec on January 1.

If you do need last minute groceries, your best bet is the local convenience store, or Shoppers Drug Mart.

Some grocery stores are open on New Year’s Day, such as: The Loblaws on Rideau, open 7am-6pm on Sunday, January 1. Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park, from 9am-8pm.

There are some restaurants that will be open for takeout or delivery, such as Zak’s Diner, Elgin Street Diner, Kettleman’s Bagels, the Sunset Grill at Lansdowne Park, and some Tim Hortons.

LCBO stores and Beer Stores close at 6pm on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), and are closed on January 1.

SAQ stores in Quebec close at 5pm on New Year’s Eve and are closed on Jan 1. They’ll re-open at 1pm on January 2.

No Canada Post mail service on January 1 or January 2.

Need a doctor or emergency care?

You can find healthcare services open during holidays by checking iamsick.ca

City services: