Open and closed in Ottawa on New Year's Day, January 1, 2023

31 December 2022 / #new year's day #new year's eve Open and closed in Ottawa on New Year's Day, January 1, 2023Skating on the Rink of Dreams. Photo by Dave Yin from the OttawaStart Flickr pool.Happy New Year! Here’s what’s open and closed on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2023 in Ottawa. (To add to this list, or to make a correction, please contact us.)New Year’s Day is a statutory holiday. Since January 1 falls on a Sunday in 2023, many people get Monday off too.Shopping & attractionsMalls and retail outlets are closed in Ontario and Quebec on January 1.If you do need last minute groceries, your best bet is the local convenience store, or Shoppers Drug Mart.Some grocery stores are open on New Year’s Day, such as:The Loblaws on Rideau, open 7am-6pm on Sunday, January 1.Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park, from 9am-8pm.There are some restaurants that will be open for takeout or delivery, such as Zak’s Diner, Elgin Street Diner, Kettleman’s Bagels, the Sunset Grill at Lansdowne Park, and some Tim Hortons.LCBO stores and Beer Stores close at 6pm on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), and are closed on January 1.SAQ stores in Quebec close at 5pm on New Year’s Eve and are closed on Jan 1. They’ll re-open at 1pm on January 2.No Canada Post mail service on January 1 or January 2.Need a doctor or emergency care?You can find healthcare services open during holidays by checking iamsick.caCity services:There will be no curbside or multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Friday, January 1. Friday collections will take place on Saturday, January 2.Christmas trees are collected on garbage day, along with your green bin.OC Transpo is on holiday service until January 6. On New Year’s Day, OC Transpo operates with a Sunday schedule, and on Monday a Saturday schedule. Also on New Year’s Eve there is free service after 6 p.m.3-1-1 service is open for urgent requests.City Hall and Client Service Centres remain closed on January 2.The Provincial Offences Court remains closed on January 2.Recreation facilities are on a modified schedule during the holiday period, check with your specific facility for details.Outdoor skating is open, check ottawa.ca to see which rinks are in operation.Libraries will be closed on January 1.