Open and closed in Ottawa on Christmas Day and Boxing Day 2022

Christmas Wreaths at Mill of Kintail. Photo by Derek Mellon.

Here’s what’s open and closed in Ottawa for Christmas and Boxing Day, December 25 and 26, 2022.

To add to this list (or make a correction) please contact us.

Shopping and attractions

Most stores are closed on Christmas Day but open Boxing Day. If you do need last minute groceries on Dec. 25, your best bet is the local convenience store, or Shoppers Drug Mart. Hours vary by store, but many are open on Christmas Day.

Metro stores close 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and remain closed all of Christmas Day.

Farm Boy stores close at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 and stay closed on Dec. 25. Farm Boy Rideau Centre is open Dec. 26 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Most malls are open on Boxing Day (Westgate isn’t).

LCBO stores and Beer Stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and for the most part are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. As of 2018, two Beer Stores will be open in Ottawa on Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: 1860 Bank St. and 515 Somerset St. W.

SAQ stores in Quebec are closed on Christmas Day but re-open at 1 p.m. on Boxing Day.

If you need beer on Boxing Day, try local brewpubs like Mill Street (near Lebreton Flats), Big Rig or Lowertown Brewery. They sell beer that you can take home with you.

Bridgehead coffee shops are closed on Christmas Day but most will re-open on Boxing Day.

Many Starbucks locations are open on Christmas day with reduced hours.

Some Tim Hortons are open for Christmas Day, some are not. Hit or miss.

Movie theatres are open.

Ski hills are open on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day (check your favourite resort to confirm hours)

Most banks are closing early on Christmas Eve, and will be closed for Christmas and Boxing Day.

No Canada Post mail service on Dec. 25 or 26.