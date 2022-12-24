Open and closed in Ottawa on Christmas Day and Boxing Day 2022

24 December 2022 / #boxing day #christmas Open and closed in Ottawa on Christmas Day and Boxing Day 2022Christmas Wreaths at Mill of Kintail. Photo by Derek Mellon.Here’s what’s open and closed in Ottawa for Christmas and Boxing Day, December 25 and 26, 2022.To add to this list (or make a correction) please contact us.Shopping and attractionsMost stores are closed on Christmas Day but open Boxing Day. If you do need last minute groceries on Dec. 25, your best bet is the local convenience store, or Shoppers Drug Mart. Hours vary by store, but many are open on Christmas Day.Metro stores close 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and remain closed all of Christmas Day.Farm Boy stores close at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 and stay closed on Dec. 25. Farm Boy Rideau Centre is open Dec. 26 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.Most malls are open on Boxing Day (Westgate isn’t).LCBO stores and Beer Stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and for the most part are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. As of 2018, two Beer Stores will be open in Ottawa on Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: 1860 Bank St. and 515 Somerset St. W.SAQ stores in Quebec are closed on Christmas Day but re-open at 1 p.m. on Boxing Day.If you need beer on Boxing Day, try local brewpubs like Mill Street (near Lebreton Flats), Big Rig or Lowertown Brewery. They sell beer that you can take home with you.Bridgehead coffee shops are closed on Christmas Day but most will re-open on Boxing Day.Many Starbucks locations are open on Christmas day with reduced hours.Some Tim Hortons are open for Christmas Day, some are not. Hit or miss.Movie theatres are open.Ski hills are open on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day (check your favourite resort to confirm hours)Most banks are closing early on Christmas Eve, and will be closed for Christmas and Boxing Day.No Canada Post mail service on Dec. 25 or 26.National museums are closed on Christmas Day but many are open for Boxing Day. City of Ottawa museums and cultural centres are closed.Kettleman’s Bagels never closes.Need a doctor or emergency care?You can find healthcare services open during holidays by checking iamsick.caCity servicesNo garbage, recycling or composting on Christmas Day. For the rest of the week, garbage pick-up is pushed back a day.Christmas trees are collected on garbage day, along with your green bin.OC Transpo holiday service will run from Sunday, December 25 to Friday, January 6. Shopper routes will operate on a normal schedule throughout the holiday period. Visit octranspo.com for information on hours of operation, frequency adjustments and schedules for bus routes and O-Train Line 1 during the holidays. 3-1-1 service is open for urgent requests.City Hall and Client Service Centres are closed.The Provincial Offences Court is closed.Recreation facilities will be operating on modified schedules during the holiday season. Most recreation facilities are closed and public swimming, public skating, aqua-fitness and fitness classes are cancelled on Christmas Day. Check with your facility. However, outdoor rinks like the Rink of Dreams and Lansdowne Park are open!Most programming at arts centres, archives, galleries, museums and theatres will not be offered on Christmas Day or Boxing Day. Check with your facility.Libraries are closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.Here’s a press release from the city with more info.