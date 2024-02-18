/ #holiday 

Open and closed for Family Day 2024 in Ottawa

Photo by Alan Wainright via the OttawaStart Flickr Group

Family day is Monday, February 19, 2024

Who gets Family Day?

  • Most employees get a day off with pay unless you work for the Federal Government.
  • From the Ministry of Labour: “Most employees will be eligible to take off Family Day. Generally if a public holiday falls on a day that would ordinarily be a working day, and the employee is not on vacation, he or she is entitled to the day off work and to be paid public holiday pay.”
  • But not everybody in Ottawa gets the day off. The Ministry of Labour’s web site says: “Family Day is a public holiday for the majority of employees under Ontario jurisdiction. Federal government employees fall under federal jurisdiction.
  • More information about Family Day eligibility can be found on the Ministry of Labour web site…

Family Day schedule changes

  • Most Ontario retail outlets and grocery stores are closed.
  • Most Quebec retail outlets are open.
  • The Rideau Centre is open on Family Day from 10am-6pm; Some shops in the Byward Market are open on Family Day as well; Loblaws on Rideau Street is open 24 hours.
  • Shops at Lansdowne Park and in the Glebe are open for business. Whole Foods is open from 10am-8pm, and McKeen Metro Glebe (Bank Street) and Loblaws (Isabelle Street) are open too.
  • Some Shoppers Drug Mart and IDA locations are open and sell basic groceries.
  • The Walmart in Smiths Falls is open 8am-5pm.
  • The Beer Store and LCBO stores are closed. If you need some last-minute refreshments, you can go to a local brewpub like Big Rig, Lowertown Brewery or Clocktower. They sell beer in cans/bottles that you can take home with you.
  • There’s no green bin, recycling, garbage collection on Monday. Family Day’s pick-up will take place on Tuesday. In addition, the collection of green bin, garbage and recycling materials will be delayed by one day for the week.
  • OC Transpo will operate a normal weekday schedule on Family Day.
  • All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply on Family Day.
  • Here’s a press release on schedule and service changes for city services…

Need a doctor or emergency care?

  • You can find healthcare services open during holidays by checking holidayhours.ca