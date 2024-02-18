Open and closed for Family Day 2024 in Ottawa

Photo: Ottawa O-Train leaving St.Laurent Station tunnel. (via Saboteurest/Wikimedia Commons, used under a Creative Commons license.) Like most things with OC Transpo, it seems Christmas came late for O-Train riders, but did eventually show up nonetheless. OC Transpo announced last week that, as of Monday, January 8, the fragile light rail system will provide exclusively double-car service like it was designed to do. ...