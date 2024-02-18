Open and closed for Family Day 2024 in Ottawa

18 February 2024 / #holiday Open and closed for Family Day 2024 in OttawaPhoto by Alan Wainright via the OttawaStart Flickr GroupFamily day is Monday, February 19, 2024Who gets Family Day?Most employees get a day off with pay unless you work for the Federal Government.From the Ministry of Labour: “Most employees will be eligible to take off Family Day. Generally if a public holiday falls on a day that would ordinarily be a working day, and the employee is not on vacation, he or she is entitled to the day off work and to be paid public holiday pay.”But not everybody in Ottawa gets the day off. The Ministry of Labour’s web site says: “Family Day is a public holiday for the majority of employees under Ontario jurisdiction. Federal government employees fall under federal jurisdiction.”More information about Family Day eligibility can be found on the Ministry of Labour web site…Family Day schedule changesMost Ontario retail outlets and grocery stores are closed.Most Quebec retail outlets are open.The Rideau Centre is open on Family Day from 10am-6pm; Some shops in the Byward Market are open on Family Day as well; Loblaws on Rideau Street is open 24 hours.Shops at Lansdowne Park and in the Glebe are open for business. Whole Foods is open from 10am-8pm, and McKeen Metro Glebe (Bank Street) and Loblaws (Isabelle Street) are open too.Some Shoppers Drug Mart and IDA locations are open and sell basic groceries.The Walmart in Smiths Falls is open 8am-5pm.The Beer Store and LCBO stores are closed. If you need some last-minute refreshments, you can go to a local brewpub like Big Rig, Lowertown Brewery or Clocktower. They sell beer in cans/bottles that you can take home with you.There’s no green bin, recycling, garbage collection on Monday. Family Day’s pick-up will take place on Tuesday. In addition, the collection of green bin, garbage and recycling materials will be delayed by one day for the week.OC Transpo will operate a normal weekday schedule on Family Day.All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply on Family Day.Here’s a press release on schedule and service changes for city services…Need a doctor or emergency care?You can find healthcare services open during holidays by checking holidayhours.ca