On the air: A list of radio stations in Ottawa and Gatineau

Ottawa’s radio dial is saturated with over 35 stations, ranging from popular music to sports to talk radio. We have four eclectic university/college stations, a Christian station, a few french stations, an ethnic station, oldies stations, talk radio, and more being added every few years.
On the air in Ottawa and Gatineau
The stations listed below are available in various areas of Ottawa-Gatineau. Mostly based in Ottawa/Gatineau, but a few based in the Ottawa Valley and Upstate New York. Up to date as of June 2021 (to the best of our effort). To report errors or to comment on this list please contact us.
FM stations
- 88.1 fm: Lake 88 (Perth Ontario) (CHLK)
- 88.5 fm: Live 88.5 (CILV)
- 88.7 fm: Vankleek FM
- 89.1 fm: CHUO (University of Ottawa)
- 89.5 fm: North Country Public Radio (NPR affiliate in Canton)
- 89.9 fm: The New Hot 89.9 (CIHT) (Newcap Broadcasting Ltd.)
- 90.7 fm: ICI Radio-Canada (CBOF)
- 91.5 fm: CBC Radio 1
- 92.1 fm: CHOD-FM Cornwall (francophone)
- 92.3 fm Country 92.3 (Formerly JACK FM)
- 92.5 fm Hot Country 92.5 (CHRC in Clarence-Rockland) (Formerly The Jewel)
- 92.7 fm CJVN (Independent French Christian low power)
- 93.1 fm: CKCU (Carleton University)
- 93.9 fm: New Country 94 (Previously was BOB FM) (CKKL)
- 94.5 fm: Unique FM (CJFO)
- 94.9 fm: Rouge fm (CIMF)
- 95.7 fm: ELMNT Indigenous radio
- 96.1 fm: myFM Renfrew (CHMY Renfrew)
- 96.5 fm: POP 65 (CFTX in Gatineau)
- 96.7 fm: STAR Pembroke (Today’s Country)(CVHR)
- 96.7 fm: Yes FM (Morristown, NY/Ogdensburg, NY)
- 97.1 fm: Wow FM (CHLX) (Formerly Rythme and Planète)
- 97.5 fm: Juice FM Kemptville (CKVV)
- 97.5 fm: Froggy 97 (WFRY in Watertown, NY)
- 97.9 fm: CHIN Ottawa (CJJL)
- 98.5 fm: Lite 98.5 (CJWL/Evanov) (Formerly The Jewel)
- 98.7 fm: Renfrew Valley Heritage Radio (CJHR)
- 99.1 fm: CHRI(Christian Hit Radio)
- 99.7 fm: boom 99.7 (CJOT/Corus Entertainment, formerly EZ Rock)
- 99.9 fm: myFM Gananoque
- 100.3 fm: MOVE 100.3 (CJMJ – Bell. Formerly MAJIC 100.)
- 101.1 fm: CityNews (Rogers, formerly Y101 and Country 101)
- 101.5 fm: The Fox FM (WRCD Canton, N.Y.)
- 101.7 fm: Rebel (CIDG/formerly Dawg FM)
- 101.9 fm: CHIP-FM (Fort-Coulonge QC)
- 102.5 fm: ICI Musique (formerly Espace Musique) (CBOX)
- 102.9 fm: Canadian Homegrown Community Radio (CHCR Killaloe), also broadcasts on 104.5 fm in Wilno
- 102.9 fm: Q Country (WNCQ in Canton/Ogdensburg, NY)
- 103.3 fm: CBC Music (Formerly Radio 2) (CBOQ)
- 104.1 fm: Radio Énergie (CKTF)
- 104.7 fm: 104,7 fm Outaouais
- 104.9 fm: MyFM 104.9 Pembroke/Petawawa
- 105.3 fm: KISS FM (Rogers)
- 106.1 fm: CHEZ 106 (Rogers)
- 106.5fm: Moose FM (CHBY FM) in Barry’s Bay
- 106.9 fm: Jump! (CKQB, formerly The Bear)
- 107.7 fm: Oldies 107.7 Arnprior
- 107.9 fm: CKDJ(Algonquin College)
AM stations
580 am: CFRA(Bell)
1200 am: TSN 1200 (Formerly Team 1200 Radio) (Bell)
1310 am: CityNews (CIWW – Rogers. Also on 101.1 MHz on FM.)
1400 am: ESPN 1400 Ogdensburg (WSLB)
1670 am: CJEU Radio Jeunesse (Gatineau) (jeunesse / youth programming)
1700 am: AIR 1700 (Algonquin College) (primarily broadcasts via internet)
After dusk, many radio stations on the eastern coast can be heard in Ottawa via a phenomenon known as ionospheric skip. At the wavelengths that AM stations use, signals are reflected off the ionosphere and often land back on Earth hundreds or thousands of kilometres away. Some of the clearest stations to be heard are from Toronto and New York, NY, but confirmed reception reports reach as far as Saskatchewan or even Cuba!
Internet radio
- While DAWG no longer broadcasts on FM, it is still available online at dawgfm.com.
- Blast The Radio, run by John Mielke.
- RadioPlayer Canada
- iHeartRadio
Industry news, history, links, etc.
- Milkman Unlimited: Canadian insider radio news written by John Mielke.
- Broadcasting History: This page tracks when local stations first went on the air, and various format changes over the year.
Amateur Radio