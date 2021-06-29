On the air: A list of radio stations in Ottawa and Gatineau

Ottawa’s radio dial is saturated with over 35 stations, ranging from popular music to sports to talk radio. We have four eclectic university/college stations, a Christian station, a few french stations, an ethnic station, oldies stations, talk radio, and more being added every few years.

On the air in Ottawa and Gatineau

The stations listed below are available in various areas of Ottawa-Gatineau. Mostly based in Ottawa/Gatineau, but a few based in the Ottawa Valley and Upstate New York. Up to date as of June 2021 (to the best of our effort). To report errors or to comment on this list please contact us.

FM stations

AM stations

580 am: CFRA(Bell)

1200 am: TSN 1200 (Formerly Team 1200 Radio) (Bell)

1310 am: CityNews (CIWW – Rogers. Also on 101.1 MHz on FM.)

1400 am: ESPN 1400 Ogdensburg (WSLB)

1670 am: CJEU Radio Jeunesse (Gatineau) (jeunesse / youth programming)

1700 am: AIR 1700 (Algonquin College) (primarily broadcasts via internet)

After dusk, many radio stations on the eastern coast can be heard in Ottawa via a phenomenon known as ionospheric skip. At the wavelengths that AM stations use, signals are reflected off the ionosphere and often land back on Earth hundreds or thousands of kilometres away. Some of the clearest stations to be heard are from Toronto and New York, NY, but confirmed reception reports reach as far as Saskatchewan or even Cuba!

Internet radio

While DAWG no longer broadcasts on FM, it is still available online at dawgfm.com.

Blast The Radio, run by John Mielke.

RadioPlayer Canada

iHeartRadio

Industry news, history, links, etc.

Milkman Unlimited: Canadian insider radio news written by John Mielke.

Broadcasting History: This page tracks when local stations first went on the air, and various format changes over the year.

Amateur Radio