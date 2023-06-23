OC Transpo win: Now riders can get free upgraded version of the popular Transit app

An OC Transpo bus downtown. (Photo via Shankar S. Used under a Creative Commons license.)

Service complaints aside, one of the top concerns for anyone who uses OC Transpo is up-to-date service info and departure times. Some great news from OC Transpo today: riders in the Ottawa area can use the upgraded version of the popular Transit app, for free.

We have retired our OC Transpo app for iOS and partnered with Transit to provide Ottawa users with free access to the Royale subscription. App users must download the latest version (5.14.7) of the app to receive the Royale upgrade. You will be able to access the subscription’s additional features immediately, as long as you have the latest version of the app.

Although I am more of a BusBuddy guy, Transit is definitely a great app for travel planning and realtime bus info. Probably its best feature—the moment you open Transit, it pinpoints your location and gives you all the nearest transit stops with departure times. (With the Royale subscription, there will now be no limit to how wide of an area you can scan for stops.)

OC Transpo said by retiring their official app and moving users to the Transit app, they will be able to focus on improving the quality of the real-time data feed.

More info on octranspo.com…