OC Transpo switches to fall service this Labour Day weekend

OC Transpo is implementing service improvements, Stage 2 construction detours and seasonal adjustments, starting Sunday, September 5. Before heading out, use the Travel Planner on octranspo.com to plan your trip.

Service improvements

Route 11: Trips starting or ending on Elgin Street will be extended across Mackenzie King Bridge, improving connections to the Rideau Centre and the University of Ottawa.

Routes 110 and 99: Additional trips on Route 110 will be added and select trips on Route 99 will be extended to CitiGate to accommodate shift times at the new Amazon fulfilment centre.

Routes 167 and 252: Buses will operate along Cope Drive to increase service to residents and shopping destinations in the area.

Stage 2 light rail construction at Moodie and Bayshore Stations

Bayshore Station

Due to construction of the Stage 2 O-Train extension, the local bus platforms at Bayshore Station will move to the northwest corner of the station area. The Transitway platforms will remain unchanged. Connections between the new local platform, Transitway platforms and surrounding neighbourhood will be maintained. Signs posted throughout the station will help guide customers to new stop locations and to and from the shopping centre.

Moodie Station

Moodie Station will be temporarily relocated and the Transitway between Moodie Station and Holly Acres will close for construction of the Stage 2 O-Train extension. Bus service will be relocated to stops near the Moodie Drive and Highway 417 ramp intersections. The passenger pick-up and drop-off area and bike facilities will not be available during construction of the new station. Alternative passenger pick-up and drop-off locations are available at Eagleson and Baseline Stations for customers connecting to transit by vehicle or taxi.

Routes 61, 62, 63, 64, 158, 252, 256, 257, 261, 262, 263, 264, 265, 267, 268, 301, 303, 404, 406, 454, 660, and 661: Buses will travel on Highway 417, and will serve bus stops on the off-ramps at the Moodie interchange.

Route 57: Many trips will be extended to start and end at DND Carling Campus.

Route 58: Most trips will be shortened to start and end at DND Carling Campus and will no longer operate to Moodie Station. Limited weekday trips will be extended to and from Abbott Point of Care. Connections between Route 58 and Transitway service can be made at Bayshore Station.

Route 66: Buses will travel on Highway 417 between Bayshore Station and Moodie Drive and will serve the relocated Moodie Station in the eastbound direction only. Westbound service from Moodie Station to Kanata North will be available on Routes 63 and 64.

Customers in the Crystal Beach neighbourhood will continue to have access to local transit service on Routes 58 and 258 along Corkstown Road, Crystal Beach Drive and Carling Avenue. Connections to Transitway service for customers in the Crystal Beach neighbourhood can be made from Routes 58 and 258 at Bayshore Station.

For everyone’s safety, customers and pedestrians are reminded to obey traffic signals, use designated crosswalks and be aware of increased construction vehicles in the area as construction continues at Bayshore and Moodie Stations.

Seasonal adjustments

Routes 61, 63, 66, 75, and 85: Customers will experience increased travel times to and from Gatineau due to construction on the Chaudière Crossing.

Route 228: Morning trips will be detoured for the one-way closure of Navan Road.

Route 25 and Line 2 buses: Weekday frequency will be restored to normal service levels on Route 25 serving La Cité and Line 2 buses serving Carleton University.

Summer destination service to Canada Agriculture and Food Museum on Route 185; Canada Aviation and Space Museum on Route 25; and Petrie Island on Route 139 ends for the season on Monday, September 6.

School service

School trips and 600-series routes will resume. Changes to school service have been made in consultation with school boards and based on current travel needs. Additional capacity will be provided on key routes to accommodate some students previously transported by yellow bus service. For the latest information on school service, use the Travel Planner on octranspo.com.

For more information, visit octranspo.com or call [613-560-5000(tel:+16135605000).