OC Transpo summer 2023 service begins Sunday, July 2

OC Transpo system map, or “A window on transit in Ottawa” by Jamie McCaffrey. Used under a creative commons license.

OC Transpo summer service begins Sunday, July 2, with adjustments for service reliability, seasonal ridership, and construction, as well as the introduction of free transit for kids 12 and under. Before heading out, use the Travel Planner on octranspo.com to see if summer service changes or detours will impact your trip.

Service adjustments

Select routes will see weekday schedule adjustments that reflect seasonal changes to ridership and improvements to service for customers.

Route 38: The first westbound trips that start at Place d’Orléans Station will be extended to start at Trim Station, seven days a week.

Route 88 will have supplemental trips added on weekdays, between Baseline and Hurdman stations, to better reflect ridership levels.

Line 2 bus service and Route 25 will have minor frequency reductions during certain time periods on weekdays.

Special service to summer destinations returns on weekends and holidays:

Route 25 to the Canada Aviation and Space Museum Route 139 to Petrie Island Route 185 to the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum

Work on Ottawa roads this summer may lead to service delays and detours on some routes. Up-to-date information on affected bus routes and stops can be found on OC Transpo’s Alerts page.

Kids go free!

As of July 1, kids aged 12 and under can ride for free on all trains, buses, and Para Transpo!

On buses or Para Transpo vehicles, kids can simply board without paying a fare.

At O-Train stations, kids can accompany a fare-paying adult through the accessible gate or use the video chat feature on ticket machines for help. Kids can also get a free child card at the OC Transpo Customer Service Centre in the Rideau Centre, which can be tapped on the bus or fare gate.

As of July 1, with the elimination of child fares, the Family DayPass will change to the 2-for-1 DayPass, which allows unlimited rides on a single day pass during weekends and statutory holidays for two customers aged 13 or older.

Visit octranspo.com or call 613-560-5000 for more information about OC Transpo construction detours, summer service and schedules. For real-time schedule information use the Transit app, call 613-560-1000, or text 560560 plus the four-digit bus stop number or first three letters of the station name. Sign up for My Alerts to be notified instantly by text message or email when a detour may impact your trip. You can also connect with OC Transpo through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.