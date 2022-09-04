OC Transpo begins fall 2022 service

“New Flyer” Photo by Justin S. Campbell, via Flickr. (Used under a Creative Commons License.)

OC Transpo fall service changes will take effect on Sunday, September 4, and will include service improvements, seasonal changes and the return of school service.

Before heading out, use the Travel Planner on octranspo.com to plan your trip.

Service adjustments

Routes 99, 110 and 170: Existing service to Citigate in Barrhaven will be adjusted and new trips will be added to align with shift times at the new Amazon facility.

Seasonal service changes

Summer service reductions will end for O-Train Line 2 buses and Routes 25, 56 and 57.

School service