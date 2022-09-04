4 September 2022 / #news #transportation OC Transpo begins fall 2022 service“New Flyer” Photo by Justin S. Campbell, via Flickr. (Used under a Creative Commons License.)OC Transpo fall service changes will take effect on Sunday, September 4, and will include service improvements, seasonal changes and the return of school service. Before heading out, use the Travel Planner on octranspo.com to plan your trip. Service adjustmentsRoutes 99, 110 and 170: Existing service to Citigate in Barrhaven will be adjusted and new trips will be added to align with shift times at the new Amazon facility.Seasonal service changesSummer service reductions will end for O-Train Line 2 buses and Routes 25, 56 and 57.School serviceSchool trips and school routes in the 600-series will resume.This fall, there will be several changes to school services, including renumbered and new school routes and trips and adjustments to service levels to better match current travel needs.Changes to school service are being made in consultation with school boards and their student transportation agencies at the following schools:A.Y. Jackson Secondary SchoolBell High SchoolColonel By Secondary SchoolÉcole secondaire publique De La SalleEarl of March Secondary SchoolGloucester High SchoolHillcrest High SchoolImmaculata High SchoolLester B. Pearson Catholic High SchoolLongfields-Davidson Heights Secondary SchoolÉcole secondaire publique Louis RielCollège catholique Mer BleueMerivale High SchoolÉcole secondaire publique Omer-DeslauriersÉcole secondaire publique Pierre-de-BloisCollège catholique Samuel-GenestSt. Francis Xavier High SchoolSt. Joseph High SchoolSt. Matthew High SchoolSt. Patrick’s High SchoolSt. Paul High SchoolFor the latest information on school service, use the Travel Planner on octranspo.com.