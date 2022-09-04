/ #news #transportation 

OC Transpo begins fall 2022 service

“New Flyer” Photo by Justin S. Campbell, via Flickr. (Used under a Creative Commons License.)

OC Transpo fall service changes will take effect on Sunday, September 4, and will include service improvements, seasonal changes and the return of school service.

 Before heading out, use the Travel Planner on octranspo.com to plan your trip.

 Service adjustments

  • Routes 99, 110 and 170: Existing service to Citigate in Barrhaven will be adjusted and new trips will be added to align with shift times at the new Amazon facility.

Seasonal service changes

  • Summer service reductions will end for O-Train Line 2 buses and Routes 25, 56 and 57.

School service

  • School trips and school routes in the 600-series will resume.
  • This fall, there will be several changes to school services, including renumbered and new school routes and trips and adjustments to service levels to better match current travel needs.
  • Changes to school service are being made in consultation with school boards and their student transportation agencies at the following schools:
    • A.Y. Jackson Secondary School
    • Bell High School
    • Colonel By Secondary School
    • École secondaire publique De La Salle
    • Earl of March Secondary School
    • Gloucester High School
    • Hillcrest High School
    • Immaculata High School
    • Lester B. Pearson Catholic High School
    • Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School
    • École secondaire publique Louis Riel
    • Collège catholique Mer Bleue
    • Merivale High School
    • École secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers
    • École secondaire publique Pierre-de-Blois
    • Collège catholique Samuel-Genest
    • St. Francis Xavier High School
    • St. Joseph High School
    • St. Matthew High School
    • St. Patrick’s High School
    • St. Paul High School
  • For the latest information on school service, use the Travel Planner on octranspo.com.