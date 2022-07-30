O-train resumes full service after lightning-strike outage

Photo: A line 1 train pulls into St-Laurent Station.

O-Train Line 1 full service has resumed across the entire line, and service is running at a normal frequency. R1 bus service is no longer running. Signage will be removed over the next few hours. OC Transpo wants to reassure customers that the system is safe.

On Sunday, July 24, a storm caused damage to the system. An investigation into why the lightning strike caused damage to the overhead catenary system is ongoing, and the results will help OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group further improve the overall system protections.

OC Transpo recognizes the impacts these disruptions have had on customers and thanks them for their continued patience while work was done to bring the system back to full service.

