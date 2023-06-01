O-Train partial closures coming: June annual maintenance

O-Train Line 1 will undergo annual maintenance from Monday, June 5 until Monday, June 19. Train service will continue, but R1 bus service will be required in some sections at varying times during temporary closures.

The work will address water leaks, reduce noise and vibration through rail grinding, inspect the overhead catenary system and track, and include general cleaning and maintenance.

Wherever possible, work will take place outside of peak hours. To find out the dates and times when service will operate visit octranspo.com.

OC Transpo staff will be located at key O-Train Line 1 stations to assist customers. Signage will be posted along Line 1 to notify customers of service changes and to direct them to R1 bus stops.

For more information, customers can visit octranspo.com or call 613-560-5000. You can also connect with OC Transpo through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.