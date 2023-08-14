O-Train Line 1 service resumes between Tunney’s Pasture and Blair

Photo: O-Train Line 1 Pimisi Station. By Jean Gagnon, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

O-Train Line 1 service will resume between Tunney’s Pasture and Blair stations on Monday, August 14. The return to service follows the successful completion of track adjustments, safety inspections and testing on the entire line.

Line 1 service will operate with 11 single-car trains providing service every five minutes during peak periods in the morning, and 13 cars providing service every four minutes during the afternoon peak. During off-peak hours, nine single-car trains will provide service every six minutes.

R1, R1 Express, and Para R1 service will continue to operate in parallel with O-Train Line 1 service. Further updates on R1 service will be provided.

Single-car trains will only use half the platform. Customers should board in the designated section of the platform. Floor decals have been installed at stations to guide customers to the boarding zones.

OC Transpo staff will remain at stations to provide directions and support customers during their trip.