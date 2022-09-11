NOTEBOOK: A look at what's coming up in Ottawa this September

September 2022 is going to be pretty eventful in Ottawa. Here are some things on the radar…

Silent movies

Ottawa’s independent cinemas always have some interesting movies on that you won’t find anywhere else. This month, The Mayfair is showing a series of classic Charlie Chaplin films: The Kid (1921) the week of Sept. 9, City Lights (1931) the week of Sept. 16, Modern Times (1936) the week of Sept. 23, and Chaplin’s only full-on talkie, The Great Dictator (1940) the week of Sept. 30. Speaking as a Chaplin fan, this is a pretty exciting lineup to have coming to one of Ottawa’s oldest cinemas. The Kid is particularly interesting, as it is one of Chaplin’s earlier films where he plays his most famous character, The Tramp.

Fall football, and more



Fall university sports are back on in Ottawa. You can check out the university sports websites, geegees.ca and goravens.ca for upcoming events in football, soccer and rugby. Additionally, the Panda Game will return to TD Place October 1 with tickets on sale September 14.

An apple a day…



September is also apple-picking season. There are quite a few local orchards where you can pick a variety of apple types. Check out our list of apple orchards here…

Fairs

Some other fairs coming up in the region are the Middleville Agricultural Fair on September 17, the McDonald’s Corners Fair on September 24, and the Upper Canada Village 1860s Fall Fair Weekend September 17 & 18.

Air show in Gatineau

AERO at the Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport (September 16-18) will feature a huge line-up of vintage aircraft, jets and breathtaking aerobatic acts, including the US Air Force with their massive A-10, the Canadian Forces CF-18 Demonstration Team, the Canadian Forces SkyHawks, the three Snowbirds veterans the Northern Stars with their flamboyant biplanes, and dozens of other acts.

Still time for joyrides



E-scooters have been popular all summer long. Since the start of this scootering season, the riding area has significantly expanded beyond the downtown core. If you haven’t had a chance yet to try an e-scooter ride, they are still on until November 15, weather permitting!

New attractions at museums

The Canadian Museum of Nature is excited to be part of the SPHERE Festival, organized by the National Arts Centre Orchestra (NACO) from September 22-25. Experience nature and sound through a variety of special activities right at the Museum as well as at the NAC. At the Museum, enjoy conversations with scientists, trivia, storytelling, and a unique scavenger hunt through the galleries that includes original compositions recorded by NACO musicians. Museum programming is included with general admission. Thursday is free from 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm. Find out more…

Explore 70 years of Canadian children’s television at the Canadian Museum of History. In addition to numerous clips from everyone’s favourite shows, From Pepinot to PAW Patrol® – Television of Our Childhoods features original costumes, puppets and more. A must-see exhibition for anyone, from the very young to the young at heart.

The Railway Museum of Eastern Ontario in Smiths Falls invites you to step aboard the Hogwarts Express! RMEO’s special Harry Potter-themed event is on September 24 and tickets are available on rmeo.org now.

Also of note, the Museum of Nature, Museum of History and the War Museum will feature free admission on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.

City programming has lots to offer



September is a great time to pick up a new skill or try a new sport. It’s not too late to sign up for many City of Ottawa fall recreation programs. Check out their recreation guides to see all the interesting activities ahead. For example, you could master the art of chivalrous sword handling, or pick up some conversational spanish!

Animation festival

The Ottawa International Animation Festival is September 21-25. This annual occasion is North America’s oldest and largest animation festival, featuring the world’s most quirky, provocative and inspiring animation.